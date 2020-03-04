2020 #WHLPlayoffs Clinching Scenarios – March 4

Here are the 2020 Western Hockey League Playoff scenarios for Wednesday, March 4:

The Saskatoon Blades will clinch a spot in the 2020 #WHLPlayoffs:

If the Blades earn a single point against the Calgary Hitmen (7 p.m. CT/WHLLive.com) OR If the Blades lose in overtime or a shootout against the Calgary Hitmen (7 p.m. CT/WHLLive.com)

Entering Wednesday’s WHL action, the Blades have a 31-23-2-3 record through 59 games, giving them 67 points. The Red Deer Rebels, who rank third in the Eastern Conference Wild Card race, have a 22-32-2-3 record through 59 games, giving them 49 points. With nine games remaining, the Rebels can achieve a maximum of 67 points by the end of the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season.

Therefore, the gaining of any points by the Blades will clinch at least an Eastern Conference Wild Card spot.

The Kelowna Rockets will clinch a spot in the 2020 #WHLPlayoffs:

If the Prince George Cougars lose in any fashion to the Lethbridge Hurricanes (7 p.m. PT/WHLLive.com)

The Rockets, who don’t play Wednesday, have a 27-27-3-3 record through 60 games, giving them 60 points. The Cougars, who rank third in the Western Conference Wild Card race, have a 17-34-4-4 record through 59 games, giving them 42 points. With nine games remaining, the Cougars can achieve a maximum of 60 points by the end of the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season.

Therefore, the loss of any possible points by the Cougars will clinch at least a Western Conference Wild Card spot for the Rockets.

To date, the Portland Winterhawks, Edmonton Oil Kings, Everett Silvertips, Kamloops Blazers, Lethbridge Hurricanes, Spokane Chiefs, Medicine Hat Tigers, Prince Albert Raiders, Calgary Hitmen, Victoria Royals, Brandon Wheat Kings, Vancouver Giants, and Winnipeg ICE have secured berths in the 2020 #WHLPlayoffs. Further, the trio of the Winterhawks, Silvertips, and Chiefs will occupy the top three positions in the U.S. Division with the final ordering still to be determined.