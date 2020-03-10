2020 #WHLPlayoffs Clinching Scenarios – March 10

Here are the 2020 Western Hockey League Playoff scenarios for Tuesday, March 10:

The Edmonton Oil Kings will clinch the top spot in the WHL’s Central Division and the Eastern Conference:

If the Medicine Hat Tigers lose in regulation to the Red Deer Rebels (7 p.m. MT/WHLLive.com)

The Oil Kings, who don’t play Tuesday, have a record of 42-12-6-4 through 64 games, good for 94 points. The Tigers have a 40-19-2-1 record through 62 games, giving them 83 points. With six games remaining, the Tigers can achieve a maximum of 95 points by the end of the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season.

Therefore, the loss of two points by the Tigers would secure the top spot in the division and conference for the Oil Kings.

To date, the Portland Winterhawks, Edmonton Oil Kings, Everett Silvertips, Kamloops Blazers, Lethbridge Hurricanes, Spokane Chiefs, Medicine Hat Tigers, Prince Albert Raiders, Calgary Hitmen, Victoria Royals, Brandon Wheat Kings, Vancouver Giants, Winnipeg ICE, Saskatoon Blades, and Kelowna Rockets have secured berths in the 2020 #WHLPlayoffs. The Blazers have clinched the B.C. Division title. Further, the trio of the Winterhawks, Silvertips, and Chiefs will occupy the top three positions in the U.S. Division with the Winterhawks and Silvertips securing home-ice advantage.