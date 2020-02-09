MENU
2019-20 WHL Regular Season
February 9, 2020

2020 #WHLPlayoffs Clinching Scenarios – February 9

2020 whl playoffs
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Chris Mast/Everett Silvertips

 

Here are the 2020 Western Hockey League Playoff scenarios for Sunday, February 9:

The Everett Silvertips will clinch a spot in the 2020 #WHLPlayoffs:

If the Silvertips defeat the Spokane Chiefs (5:05 p.m. PT/WHLLive.com) AND the Prince George Cougars lose in regulation to the Seattle Thunderbirds (5:05 p.m. PT/WHLLive.com).

The Silvertips currently rank second in the WHL’s Western Conference and U.S. Division with a 34-11-3-1 record through 49 games, giving them 72 points. The Cougars have a record of 16-27-3-4 through 50 games, giving them 39 points.

If the Cougars were to win out through the end of the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season, they would have 75 points. A regulation loss for Prince George Sunday would mean their maximum possible points would be 73. If the Silvertips were to win Sunday, they would have 74 points.

To date, the Portland Winterhawks are the only team to clinch a spot in the 2020 #WHLPlayoffs.

More News
WHL Tonight: Silvertips continue winning ways against Thunderbirds
15 hours ago
5:02
Highlights: Blazers (4) at Royals (5)
16 hours ago
Highlights: Winterhawks (4) at Rockets (2)
17 hours ago
Highlights: Cougars (2) at Giants (5)
17 hours ago
Highlights: Silvertips (5) at Thunderbirds (2)
17 hours ago
0:40
WHL Highlight of the Night: Saturday, February 8, 2020
17 hours ago