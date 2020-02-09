2020 #WHLPlayoffs Clinching Scenarios – February 9

Here are the 2020 Western Hockey League Playoff scenarios for Sunday, February 9:

The Everett Silvertips will clinch a spot in the 2020 #WHLPlayoffs:

If the Silvertips defeat the Spokane Chiefs (5:05 p.m. PT/WHLLive.com) AND the Prince George Cougars lose in regulation to the Seattle Thunderbirds (5:05 p.m. PT/WHLLive.com).

The Silvertips currently rank second in the WHL’s Western Conference and U.S. Division with a 34-11-3-1 record through 49 games, giving them 72 points. The Cougars have a record of 16-27-3-4 through 50 games, giving them 39 points.

If the Cougars were to win out through the end of the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season, they would have 75 points. A regulation loss for Prince George Sunday would mean their maximum possible points would be 73. If the Silvertips were to win Sunday, they would have 74 points.

To date, the Portland Winterhawks are the only team to clinch a spot in the 2020 #WHLPlayoffs.