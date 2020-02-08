2020 #WHLPlayoffs Clinching Scenarios – February 8

Here are the 2020 Western Hockey League Playoff scenarios for Saturday, February 8:

The Edmonton Oil Kings will clinch a spot in the 2020 #WHLPlayoffs:

If the Regina Pats lose in any fashion to the Swift Current Broncos (7:00 p.m. CT/WHLLive.com)

The Oil Kings currently lead the WHL’s Eastern Conference and Central Division with a 35-8-6-3 record, giving them 79 points. The Pats have a 17-26-3-2 record through 48 games, giving them 39 points and placing them third in the conference’s Wild Card standings. If they earn at most one point from tonight’s game, they’ll have 40 points through 49 games, meaning they can only reach a possible maximum of 78 points by the end of the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season.

To date, the Portland Winterhawks are the only team to clinch a spot in the 2020 #WHLPlayoffs.