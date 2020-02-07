2020 #WHLPlayoffs Clinching Scenarios – February 7

Here are the 2019 Western Hockey League Playoff scenarios for Friday, February 7.

The Edmonton Oil Kings will clinch a spot in the 2020 #WHLPlayoffs:

If the Regina Pats lose in any fashion to the Swift Current Broncos (7:00 p.m. CT/WHLLive.com) AND the Oil Kings defeat the Red Deer Rebels in any fashion (7:00 p.m. MT/WHLLive.com)

The Oil Kings currently lead the WHL’s Eastern Conference and Central Division with a 34-8-6-3 record, giving them 77 points. The Rebels enter Friday’s action with 39 points and 19 games remaining. A loss in any fashion would give them a maximum of 40 points with 18 games remaining, meaning they could only reach a possible maximum of 76 points by the end of the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season.

On the Pats’ side of the equation, they have 37 points through 47 games entering Friday’s action. If the lose in any fashion, they would have a maximum of 38 points with 20 games remaining, meaning they could only reach a maximum of 78 points by the end of the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season.

To date, the Portland Winterhawks are the only team to clinch a spot in the 2020 #WHLPlayoffs.