2020 #WHLPlayoffs Clinching Scenarios – February 29

Here are the 2020 Western Hockey League Playoff scenarios for Saturday, February 29:

The Winnipeg ICE will clinch a spot in the 2020 #WHLPlayoffs:

If the Red Deer Rebels lose in any fashion against the Edmonton Oil Kings (7 p.m. MT/WHLLive.com)

The ICE, who aren’t in action Saturday, have a 34-24-1-0 record through 59 games, giving them 69 points. The Rebels rank third in the Eastern Conference Wild Card race with a 22-31-2-3 record through 58 games, giving them 49 points. The Rebels can achieve a maximum of 69 points by the end of the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season.

Therefore, the loss of any points by the Rebels will secure at least a Wild Card spot for the ICE in the WHL’s Eastern Conference.

—-

The Saskatoon Blades will clinch a spot in the 2020 #WHLPlayoffs:

If the Blades win in any fashion against the Prince Albert Raiders (7 p.m. CT/WHLLive.com) AND Rebels lose in any fashion against the Edmonton Oil Kings (7 p.m. MT/WHLLive.com)

OR

If the Blades lose in overtime or a shootout against the Prince Albert Raiders (7 p.m. CT/WHLLive.com) AND Rebels lose in regulation against the Edmonton Oil Kings (7 p.m. MT/WHLLive.com)

The Blades enter Saturday’s WHL action with a 31-22-2-3 record through 58 games, giving them 67 points. The Rebels rank third in the Eastern Conference Wild Card race with a 22-31-2-3 record through 58 games, giving them 49 points. The Rebels can achieve a maximum of 69 points by the end of the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season.

In the first scenario, the Blades would have 69 points by the end of Saturday’s action while the Rebels would only be able to achieve 68 points or fewer by the end of the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season.

In the second scenario, the Blades would have 68 points by the end of Saturday’s action while the Rebels would only be able to achieve 67 points by the end of the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season.

—-

The Kelowna Rockets will clinch a spot in the 2020 #WHLPlayoffs:

If the Rockets win in any fashion against the Everett Silvertips (7:05 p.m. PT//WHLLive.com) AND the Prince George Cougars lose in any fashion against the Kamloops Blazers (7:05 p.m. PT//WHLLive.com)

OR

If the Rockets lose in overtime or a shootout against the Everett Silvertips (7:05 p.m. PT//WHLLive.com) AND the Prince George Cougars lose in regulation against the Kamloops Blazers (7:05 p.m. PT//WHLLive.com)

The Rockets enter Saturday’s action with a 27-26-3-3 record through 59 games, giving them 60 points. The Cougars enter Saturday’s action ranked third in the Western Conference Wild Card race with a 17-33-2-2 record through 58 games, giving them 42 points. The Cougars can achieve a maximum of 62 points by the end of the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season.

In the first scenario, the Rockets would have 62 points by the end of Saturday’s action while the Cougars would only be able to achieve a maximum of 61 points by the end of the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season.

In the second scenario, the Rockets would have 61 points by the end of Saturday’s action while the Cougars would only be able to achieve a maximum of 60 points by the end of the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season.

To date, the Portland Winterhawks, Edmonton Oil Kings, Everett Silvertips, Kamloops Blazers, Lethbridge Hurricanes, Spokane Chiefs, Medicine Hat Tigers, Prince Albert Raiders, Calgary Hitmen, Victoria Royals, Brandon Wheat Kings, and Vancouver Giants have secured berths in the 2020 #WHLPlayoffs. Further, the trio of the Winterhawks, Silvertips, and Chiefs will occupy the top three positions in the U.S. Division with the final ordering still to be determined.