MENU
2019-20 WHL Regular Season
February 28, 2020

2020 #WHLPlayoffs Clinching Scenarios – February 28

2020 whl playoffs
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Robert Murray/WHL

 

Here are the 2020 Western Hockey League Playoff scenarios for Friday, February 28:

The Winnipeg ICE will clinch a spot in the 2020 #WHLPlayoffs:

If the ICE win in any fashion against the Red Deer Rebels (7 p.m. MT/WHLLive.comOR if the ICE lose in overtime or a shootout against the Red Deer Rebels (7 p.m. MT/WHLLive.com)

Entering Friday’s WHL action, the ICE have a 34-23-1-0 record through 58 games, giving them 69 points. The Red Deer Rebels, who rank third in the WHL’s Eastern Conference Wild Card race, have a 21-31-2-3 record through 57 games, giving them 47 points. The maximum possible points for the Rebels to attain by the end of the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season is 69 points.

Therefore, a single point won by the ICE or lost by the Rebels will secure at least an Eastern Conference Wild Card spot for the ICE.

To date, the Portland Winterhawks, Edmonton Oil Kings, Everett Silvertips, Kamloops Blazers, Lethbridge Hurricanes, Spokane Chiefs, Medicine Hat Tigers, Prince Albert Raiders, Calgary Hitmen, Victoria Royals, Brandon Wheat Kings, and Vancouver Giants have secured berths in the 2020 #WHLPlayoffs. Further, the trio of the Winterhawks, Silvertips, and Chiefs will occupy the top three positions in the U.S. Division with the final ordering still to be determined.

More News
0:35
Logan Stankoven extends his goal-scoring streak to six games
32 mins ago
WHL Tape-to-Tape: Wonder goals & social moments from WHL Alumni
4 hours ago
Calgary Hitmen to host second annual One Ticket, One Tree game Friday
5 hours ago
WHL Radio Show presented by Bauer: Episode 23
6 hours ago
Rockets remember 2004 Memorial Cup
7 hours ago
Giants' Sourdif relentless in pursuit of rising draft stock
8 hours ago