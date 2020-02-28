2020 #WHLPlayoffs Clinching Scenarios – February 28

Here are the 2020 Western Hockey League Playoff scenarios for Friday, February 28:

The Winnipeg ICE will clinch a spot in the 2020 #WHLPlayoffs:

If the ICE win in any fashion against the Red Deer Rebels (7 p.m. MT/WHLLive.com) OR if the ICE lose in overtime or a shootout against the Red Deer Rebels (7 p.m. MT/WHLLive.com)

Entering Friday’s WHL action, the ICE have a 34-23-1-0 record through 58 games, giving them 69 points. The Red Deer Rebels, who rank third in the WHL’s Eastern Conference Wild Card race, have a 21-31-2-3 record through 57 games, giving them 47 points. The maximum possible points for the Rebels to attain by the end of the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season is 69 points.

Therefore, a single point won by the ICE or lost by the Rebels will secure at least an Eastern Conference Wild Card spot for the ICE.

To date, the Portland Winterhawks, Edmonton Oil Kings, Everett Silvertips, Kamloops Blazers, Lethbridge Hurricanes, Spokane Chiefs, Medicine Hat Tigers, Prince Albert Raiders, Calgary Hitmen, Victoria Royals, Brandon Wheat Kings, and Vancouver Giants have secured berths in the 2020 #WHLPlayoffs. Further, the trio of the Winterhawks, Silvertips, and Chiefs will occupy the top three positions in the U.S. Division with the final ordering still to be determined.