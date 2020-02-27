MENU
2019-20 WHL Regular Season
February 27, 2020

2020 #WHLPlayoffs Clinching Scenarios – February 27

2020 whl playoffs
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Zachary Peters/Winnipeg ICE

 

Here are the 2020 Western Hockey League Playoff scenarios for Thursday, February 27:

The Winnipeg ICE will clinch a spot in the 2020 #WHLPlayoffs:

If the ICE win in any fashion against the Calgary Hitmen (11 a.m. MT/WHLLive.comOR if the ICE lose in overtime or a shootout against the Calgary Hitmen (11 a.m. MT/WHLLive.com)

Entering Thursday’s WHL action, the ICE have a 34-22-1-0 record through 57 games, giving them 69 points. The Red Deer Rebels, who rank third in the WHL’s Eastern Conference Wild Card race, have a 21-31-2-3 record through 57 games, giving them 47 points. The maximum possible points for the Rebels to attain by the end of the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season is 69 points.

Therefore, a single point will secure at least an Eastern Conference Wild Card spot for the ICE.

To date, the Portland Winterhawks, Edmonton Oil Kings, Everett Silvertips, Kamloops Blazers, Lethbridge Hurricanes, Spokane Chiefs, Medicine Hat Tigers, Prince Albert Raiders, Calgary Hitmen, Victoria Royals, Brandon Wheat Kings, and Vancouver Giants have secured berths in the 2020 #WHLPlayoffs. Further, the trio of the Winterhawks, Silvertips, and Chiefs will occupy the top three positions in the U.S. Division with the final ordering still to be determined.

More News
Royals set to host mental health awareness game with CMHA
38 mins ago
Highlights: Rockets (5) at Cougars (4)
9 hours ago
Highlights: Silvertips (8) at Americans (1)
10 hours ago
WHL Tonight: Wheat Kings strike nine times in playoff-clinching win
10 hours ago
1:38
WHL Highlight of the Night: Wednesday, February 26, 2020
11 hours ago
Vancouver Giants secure spot in 2020 #WHLPlayoffs
12 hours ago