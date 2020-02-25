2020 #WHLPlayoffs Clinching Scenarios – February 25

Here are the 2020 Western Hockey League Playoff scenarios for Tuesday, February 25:

The Winnipeg ICE will clinch a spot in the 2020 #WHLPlayoffs:

If the ICE win in any fashion against the Edmonton Oil Kings (11 a.m. MT/WHLLive.com) in any fashion OR if the ICE lose in overtime or a shootout against the Edmonton Oil Kings (11 a.m. MT/WHLLive.com)

The ICE enter Tuesday’s WHL action with a 34-21-1-0 record through 56 games, giving them 69 points. The Red Deer Rebels, who do not play Tuesday and are third in the Eastern Conference Wild Card race, have a record of 21-31-2-3 through 57 games, giving them 47 points. With 11 games remaining, the Rebels could potentially reach a maximum of 69 points by the end of the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season.

Therefore, the ICE can guarantee themselves of at least a Wild Card spot by gaining any points in the standings.

—-

The Victoria Royals will clinch a spot in the 2020 #WHLPlayoffs:

If the Prince George Cougars lose in any fashion against the Kelowna Rockets (7 p.m. PT/WHLLive.com)

The Royals, who don’t play Tuesday, have a 30-21-5-2 record through 58 games, giving them 67 points. The Cougars enter Tuesday’s action third in the Western Conference Wild Card race with a 17-31-3-4 record through 55 games, giving them 41 points. With 13 games remaining, the Cougars can reach 67 points by the end of the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season.

Therefore, the loss of any points by the Cougars will guarantee at least a Wild Card spot for the Royals.

To date, the Portland Winterhawks, Edmonton Oil Kings, Everett Silvertips, Kamloops Blazers, Lethbridge Hurricanes, Spokane Chiefs, Medicine Hat Tigers, Prince Albert Raiders, and Calgary Hitmen have secured berths in the 2020 #WHLPlayoffs. Further, the trio of the Winterhawks, Silvertips, and Chiefs will occupy the top three positions in the U.S. Division with the final ordering still to be determined.