2020 #WHLPlayoffs Clinching Scenarios – February 23

Here are the 2020 Western Hockey League Playoff scenarios for Sunday, February 23:

The Victoria Royals will clinch a spot in the 2020 #WHLPlayoffs:

If the Prince George Cougars lose in any fashion against the Seattle Thunderbirds (5:05 p.m. PT/WHLLive.com)

The Royals, who do not play Sunday, enter the day with a 30-21-5-2 record through 58 games, giving them 67 points. The Cougars have a 16-31-3-4 record through 54 games, giving them 39 points. With 14 games remaining, the Cougars can finish with a maximum of 67 points by the end of the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season. The loss of any points by the Cougars would result in the Royals guaranteeing themselves of at least a Wild Card spot in the WHL’s Western Conference.

To date, the Portland Winterhawks, Edmonton Oil Kings, Everett Silvertips, Kamloops Blazers, Lethbridge Hurricanes, Spokane Chiefs, Medicine Hat Tigers, Prince Albert Raiders, and Calgary Hitmen have secured berths in the 2020 #WHLPlayoffs.