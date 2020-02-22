2020 #WHLPlayoffs Clinching Scenarios – February 22

Here are the 2020 Western Hockey League Playoff scenarios for Saturday, February 22:

The Calgary Hitmen will clinch a spot in the 2020 #WHLPlayoffs:

If the Hitmen earn at least a point against the Kamloops Blazers (7 p.m. PT/WHLLive.com)

OR

If the Hitmen lose in regulation against the Kamloops Blazers (7 p.m. PT/WHLLive.com) AND the Regina Pats lose in any fashion against the Edmonton Oil Kings (7 p.m. CT/WHLLive.com) AND the Red Deer Rebels lose in any fashion against the Tri-City Americans (7 p.m. MT/WHLLive.com)

The Hitmen enter Saturday’s action with a 32-19-4-1 record through 56 games, giving them 69 points. Regina enters Saturday’s action with a 19-31-3-2 record, giving them 43 points through 55 games and placing them fourth in the Eastern Conference Wild Card race. With 13 games remaining, the Pats can attain a maximum of 69 points by the end of the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season. As well, the Red Deer Rebels rank third in the Eastern Conference Wild Card Race with a 20-31-2-3 record through 56 games, giving them 45 points. Red Deer can only achieve a maximum of 69 points by the end of the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season.

Therefore, any point gained by the Hitmen or lost by the Pats and Raiders will secure at least a Wild Card spot.

———

The Winnipeg ICE will clinch a spot in the 2020 #WHLPlayoffs:

If the Regina Pats lose in any fashion against the Edmonton Oil Kings (7 p.m. CT/WHLLive.com) AND the Red Deer Rebels lose in any fashion against the Tri-City Americans (7 p.m. MT/WHLLive.com)

The ICE, who do not play Saturday, rank second in the WHL’s East Division with a 34-21-1-0 record through 56 games, giving them 69 points. Regina enters Saturday’s action with a 19-31-3-2 record, giving them 43 points through 55 games and placing them fourth in the Eastern Conference Wild Card race. With 13 games remaining, the Pats can attain a maximum of 69 points by the end of the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season. As well, the Red Deer Rebels rank third in the Eastern Conference Wild Card Race with a 20-31-2-3 record through 56 games, giving them 45 points. Red Deer can only achieve a maximum of 69 points by the end of the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season.

Therefore, the loss of any points by both the Pats and Rebels would mean neither could match the ICE by the end of the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season.

———

The Brandon Wheat Kings will clinch a spot in the 2020 #WHLPlayoffs:

If the Wheat Kings win against the Prince Albert Raiders (7:30 p.m. CT/WHLLive.com) AND the Regina Pats lose in any fashion against the Edmonton Oil Kings (7 p.m. CT/WHLLive.com) AND the Red Deer Rebels lose in any fashion against the Tri-City Americans (7 p.m. MT/WHLLive.com)

OR

If the Wheat Kings lose in overtime or a shootout against the Prince Albert Raiders (7:30 p.m. CT/WHLLive.com) AND the Regina Pats lose in regulation against the Edmonton Oil Kings (7 p.m. CT/WHLLive.com) AND the Red Deer Rebels lose in regulation against the Tri-City Americans (7 p.m. MT/WHLLive.com)

The Wheat Kings enter Saturdays’ action with a 31-20-3-2 record through 56 games, giving them 67 points. Regina enters Saturday’s action with a 19-31-3-2 record, giving them 43 points through 55 games and placing them fourth in the Eastern Conference Wild Card race. With 13 games remaining, the Pats can attain a maximum of 69 points by the end of the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season. As well, the Red Deer Rebels rank third in the Eastern Conference Wild Card Race with a 20-31-2-3 record through 56 games, giving them 45 points. Red Deer can only achieve a maximum of 69 points by the end of the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season.



In the first scenario, the Wheat Kings would have 69 points while the Pats and Rebels would each only be able to attain 68 points at the most by the end of the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season. The Wheat Kings would clinch at least a Wild Card spot with this result.

In the second scenario, the Wheat Kings would have 68 points while the Pats and and Rebels would each only be able to attain 67 points at the most by the end of the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season. The Wheat Kings would clinch at least a Wild Card spot with this result.

To date, the Portland Winterhawks, Edmonton Oil Kings, Everett Silvertips, Kamloops Blazers, Lethbridge Hurricanes, Spokane Chiefs, Medicine Hat Tigers, and Prince Albert Raiders have secured berths in the 2020 #WHLPlayoffs.