2020 #WHLPlayoffs Clinching Scenarios – February 21

Here are the 2020 Western Hockey League Playoff scenarios for Friday, February 21:

The Prince Albert Raiders will clinch a spot in the 2020 #WHLPlayoffs:

If the Regina Pats lose in any fashion against the Saskatoon Blades (7 p.m. CT/WHLLive.com)

The Raiders enter Friday with a 31-16-5-4 record through 56 games, giving them 71 points. They do not play Friday. The Pats enter Friday’s action with a 19-30-3-2 record, giving them 43 points through 54 games and placing them fourth in the Eastern Conference Wild Card race. With 14 games remaining, the Pats can attain a maximum of 71 points by the end of the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season. As well, the Red Deer Rebels rank third in the Eastern Conference Wild Card Race with a 20-31-2-3 record through 56 games, giving them 45 points. Red Deer can only achieve a maximum of 69 points by the end of the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season.

Therefore, a loss of any kind by the Pats would guarantee the Raiders a Wild Card spot at the very least.

———–

The Medicine Hat Tigers will clinch a spot in the 2020 #WHLPlayoffs:



If the Tigers earn at least a single point against the Tri-City Americans (7:30 p.m. MT/WHLLive.com) OR if the Regina Pats lose in any fashion against the Saskatoon Blades (7 p.m. CT/WHLLive.com)

The Tigers enter Friday with a 34-18-2-1 record through 55 games, good for 71 points. The Pats enter Friday’s action with a 19-30-3-2 record, giving them 43 points through 54 games and placing them fourth in the Eastern Conference Wild Card race. With 14 games remaining, the Pats can attain a maximum of 71 points by the end of the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season. As well, the Red Deer Rebels rank third in the Eastern Conference Wild Card Race with a 20-31-2-3 record through 56 games, giving them 45 points. Red Deer can only achieve a maximum of 69 points by the end of the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season.

Therefore, any point or points earned by the Tigers would place them at 72 or 73 points, meaning they would guarantee a Wild Card spot at the very least. As well, any potential points lost by the Pats would mean they could not match the Tigers’ total of 71 or more points.

———

The Calgary Hitmen will clinch a spot in the 2020 #WHLPlayoffs:

If the Regina Pats lose in any fashion against the Saskatoon Blades (7 p.m. CT/WHLLive.com) AND If the Hitmen win in any fashion against the Vancouver Giants (7:30 p.m. PT/WHLLive.com)

OR

If the Regina Pats lose in regulation against the Saskatoon Blades (7 p.m. CT/WHLLive.com) AND If the Hitmen lose in overtime or a shootout against the Vancouver Giants (7:30 p.m. PT/WHLLive.com)

The Hitmen enter Friday’s action with a 32-18-4-1 record through 55 games, giving them 69 points. Regina enters Friday’s action with a 19-30-3-2 record, giving them 43 points through 54 games and placing them fourth in the Eastern Conference Wild Card race. With 14 games remaining, the Pats can attain a maximum of 71 points by the end of the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season. As well, the Red Deer Rebels rank third in the Eastern Conference Wild Card Race with a 20-31-2-3 record through 56 games, giving them 45 points. Red Deer can only achieve a maximum of 69 points by the end of the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season.

In the first scenario, the possible finishing point for the Pats would shrink to 69 or 70 points while the Hitmen’s point total would rise to 71 points, guaranteeing them at least a Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.

In the second scenario, the possible finishing point for the Pats would shrink to 69 points while a single point for the Hitmen would push them to 70 points on the season, guaranteeing them at least a Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.

To date, the Portland Winterhawks, Edmonton Oil Kings, Everett Silvertips, Kamloops Blazers, Lethbridge Hurricanes, and Spokane Chiefs have secured berths in the 2020 #WHLPlayoffs.