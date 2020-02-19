2020 #WHLPlayoffs Clinching Scenarios – February 19

Here are the 2020 Western Hockey League Playoff scenarios for Wednesday, February 19:

The Spokane Chiefs will clinch a spot in the 2020 #WHLPlayoffs:

If they earn at least a single point against the Lethbridge Hurricanes (7 p.m. MT/WHLLive.com)

The Chiefs enter Wednesday’s WHL action with a 32-18-4-1 record through 55 games, giving them 69 points. The Prince Gorge Cougars are third in the Western Conference Wild Card standings with a 16-30-3-4 record through 53 games, giving them 39 points. The Cougars can achieve a maximum of 69 points by the end of the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season, meaning the Chiefs only need a single point from Wednesday’s game to secure at least a Wild Card spot in the 2020 WHL Playoffs.

To date, the Portland Winterhawks, Edmonton Oil Kings, Everett Silvertips, Kamloops Blazers, and Hurricanes have secured their spots in the 2020 #WHLPlayoffs.