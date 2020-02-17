2020 #WHLPlayoffs Clinching Scenarios – February 17

Here are the 2020 Western Hockey League Playoff scenarios for Monday, February 17:

The Lethbridge Hurricanes will clinch a spot in the 2020 #WHLPlayoffs:

If they earn at least a single point against the Edmonton Oil Kings (2 p.m. MT/WHLLive.com) OR the Regina Pats lose in any fashion against the Brandon Wheat Kings (2 p.m. CT/WHLLive.com)

The Hurricanes have a 34-13-2-5 record through 54 games, giving them 75 points. The Regina Pats are third in the Eastern Conference Wild Card standings with a 19-28-3-2 record through 52 games, giving them 43 points. With 16 games left, the Pats can achieve a maximum of 75 points by the end of the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season. Therefore, the Hurricanes only need a single point or for the Pats to miss out on at least a single point in order to secure at least a Wild Card spot.

To date, the Portland Winterhawks, Edmonton Oil Kings, Everett Silvertips, and Kamloops Blazers have secured their spots in the 2020 #WHLPlayoffs.