2020 #WHLPlayoffs Clinching Scenarios – February 15

Here are the 2020 Western Hockey League Playoff scenarios for Saturday, February 15:

The Lethbridge Hurricanes will clinch a spot in the 2020 #WHLPlayoffs:

The Hurricanes have a 34-12-2-5 record through 53 games, giving them 75 points. The Regina Pats are third in the Eastern Conference Wild Card standings with a 19-28-3-2 record through 52 games, giving them 43 points. With 16 games left, the Pats can achieve a maximum of 75 points by the end of the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season. Therefore, the Hurricanes only need a single point or more to secure a Wild Card spot at the very least.

The Kamloops Blazers will clinch a spot in the 2020 #WHLPlayoffs

If the Blazers win in any fashion against the Victoria Royals (7:00 p.m. PT/WHLLive.com) AND the Prince George Cougars lose in regulation to the Calgary Hitmen (7:00 p.m. PT/WHLLive.com)

The Blazers lead the WHL’s B.C. Division with a 33-16-3-1 record through 53 games, giving them 70 points. The Cougars are third in the Western Conference Wild Card standings with a 16-28-3-4 record through 51 games, giving them 39 points. A win by the Blazers would give them 72 points. A regulation loss by the Cougars would mean they could only earn a maximum possible 71 points by the end of the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season. Therefore, the Blazers would clinch a Wild Card spot at the very least.