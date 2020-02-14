MENU
2019-20 WHL Regular Season
February 14, 2020

2020 #WHLPlayoffs Clinching Scenarios – February 14

2020 whl playoffs
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Chris Mast & Erica Perreaux

 

Here are the 2020 Western Hockey League Playoff scenarios for Friday, February 14:

The Everett Silvertips will clinch a spot in the 2020 #WHLPlayoffs:

If the Silvertips win in any fashion against the Seattle Thunderbirds (7:35 p.m. PT/WHLLive.com)

The Silvertips enter Friday’s action with a 34-12-3-1 through 50 games, giving them 72 points. The Prince George Cougars are third in the Western Conference Wild Card standings with a 16-28-3-4 record through 51 games, giving them 39 points. The Cougars can attain a maximum of 73 points by the end of the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season, meaning the Silvertips would qualify through a Wild Card position at the very least.

The Lethbridge Hurricanes will clinch a spot in the 2020 #WHLPlayoffs:

If the Hurricanes win in any fashion against the Winnipeg ICE (7:00 p.m. MT/WHLLive.comAND the Regina Pats lose in any fashion against the Edmonton Oil Kings (7:00 p.m. MT/WHLLive.com

The Hurricanes enter Friday’s action with a 33-12-2-5 record through 52 games, giving them 73 points. The Pats are third in the Eastern Conference Wild Card standings with an 18-28-3-2 record through 51 games, giving them 41 points. The Pats can attain a maximum of 75 points by the end of the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season. A win by Lethbridge would give them 75 points. The loss of any potential point by Regina would decrease their maximum possible points to 74 or 73 points, meaning the Hurricanes would qualify through a Wild Card position at the very least.

To date, the Portland Winterhawks and Edmonton Oil Kings have secured their spot in the 2020 WHL Playoffs.

