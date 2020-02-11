2020 #WHLPlayoffs Clinching Scenarios – February 11

Here are the 2020 Western Hockey League Playoff scenarios for Tuesday, February 11:

The Edmonton Oil Kings will clinch a spot in the 2020 #WHLPlayoffs:

If the Regina Pats lose in any fashion to the Medicine Hat Tigers (7 p.m. MT/WHLLive.com)

The Oil Kings currently lead the WHL’s Eastern Conference with a record of 35-8-6-3 through 52 games, good for 79 points. The Pats have appeared in 49 games this season, sporting a 18-26-3-2 record to give them 41 points. With 19 games left, the Pats can reach a maximum of 79 points by the end of the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season. A loss in any fashion would shrink their maximum possible points to 78, securing a spot for the Oil Kings.

To date, the Portland Winterhawks are the lone team to clinch a spot in the 2020 #WHLPlayoffs.