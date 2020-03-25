2020 WHL U.S. Prospects Draft to be held Wednesday

On Wednesday, March 25 (2 p.m. MT), the 2020 WHL U.S. Prospects Draft will be conducted online at WHL.ca/draft.

The Red Deer Rebels have the first-overall selection in the 2020 WHL U.S. Prospects Draft. The Tri-City Americans will select second overall and the Edmonton Oil Kings will choose third.

All 22 WHL member Clubs had equal opportunity to obtain the first-overall selection. The Club designated to select first overall in the first round will then select last in the second round (44th overall). The Club designated to select second overall in the first round will then select second-last in the second round (43rd overall). This pattern of selection repeats until all 22 WHL Clubs have had the opportunity to make two choices.

The order of selection for the 2020 WHL U.S. Prospects Draft is as follows:

First Round Second Round 1. Red Deer Rebels 23. Saskatoon Blades 2. Tri-City Americans 24. Victoria Royals 3. Edmonton Oil Kings 25. Moose Jaw Warriors 4. Everett Silvertips 26. Prince George Cougars 5. Prince Albert Raiders 27. Regina Pats 6. Winnipeg ICE 28. Brandon Wheat Kings 7. Vancouver Giants 29. Portland Winterhawks 8. Seattle Thunderbirds 30. Kelowna Rockets 9. Swift Current Broncos 31. Kamloops Blazers 10. Lethbridge Hurricanes 32. Spokane Chiefs 11. Calgary Hitmen 33. Medicine Hat Tigers 12. Medicine Hat Tigers 34. Calgary Hitmen 13. Spokane Chiefs 35. Lethbridge Hurricanes 14. Kamloops Blazers 36. Swift Current Broncos 15. Kelowna Rockets 37. Seattle Thunderbirds 16. Portland Winterhawks 38. Vancouver Giants 17. Brandon Wheat Kings 39. Winnipeg ICE 18. Regina Pats 40. Prince Albert Raiders 19. Prince George Cougars 41. Everett Silvertips 20. Moose Jaw Warriors 42. Edmonton Oil Kings 21. Victoria Royals 43. Tri-City Americans 22. Saskatoon Blades 44. Red Deer Rebels

Players eligible for the 2020 WHL U.S. Prospects Draft will be 2005-born players who reside in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

Players not selected in the 2020 WHL U.S. Prospects Draft will remain eligible to be selected in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft, or listed by a WHL Club at any time thereafter.