MENU
2020 WHL PLAYOFFS CANCELLED – Monday, March 23, 2020
March 25, 2020

2020 WHL U.S. Prospects Draft to be held Wednesday

whl us prospects draft
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League

 

On Wednesday, March 25 (2 p.m. MT), the 2020 WHL U.S. Prospects Draft will be conducted online at WHL.ca/draft.

The Red Deer Rebels have the first-overall selection in the 2020 WHL U.S. Prospects Draft. The Tri-City Americans will select second overall and the Edmonton Oil Kings will choose third.

All 22 WHL member Clubs had equal opportunity to obtain the first-overall selection. The Club designated to select first overall in the first round will then select last in the second round (44th overall). The Club designated to select second overall in the first round will then select second-last in the second round (43rd overall). This pattern of selection repeats until all 22 WHL Clubs have had the opportunity to make two choices.

The order of selection for the 2020 WHL U.S. Prospects Draft is as follows:

First Round Second Round
1. Red Deer Rebels 23. Saskatoon Blades
2. Tri-City Americans 24. Victoria Royals
3. Edmonton Oil Kings 25. Moose Jaw Warriors
4. Everett Silvertips 26. Prince George Cougars
5. Prince Albert Raiders 27. Regina Pats
6. Winnipeg ICE 28. Brandon Wheat Kings
7. Vancouver Giants 29. Portland Winterhawks
8. Seattle Thunderbirds 30. Kelowna Rockets
9. Swift Current Broncos 31. Kamloops Blazers
10. Lethbridge Hurricanes 32. Spokane Chiefs
11. Calgary Hitmen 33. Medicine Hat Tigers
12. Medicine Hat Tigers 34. Calgary Hitmen
13. Spokane Chiefs 35. Lethbridge Hurricanes
14. Kamloops Blazers 36. Swift Current Broncos
15. Kelowna Rockets 37. Seattle Thunderbirds
16. Portland Winterhawks 38. Vancouver Giants
17. Brandon Wheat Kings 39. Winnipeg ICE
18. Regina Pats 40. Prince Albert Raiders
19. Prince George Cougars 41. Everett Silvertips
20. Moose Jaw Warriors 42. Edmonton Oil Kings
21. Victoria Royals 43. Tri-City Americans
22. Saskatoon Blades 44. Red Deer Rebels

 

Players eligible for the 2020 WHL U.S. Prospects Draft will be 2005-born players who reside in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

Players not selected in the 2020 WHL U.S. Prospects Draft will remain eligible to be selected in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft, or listed by a WHL Club at any time thereafter.

Related Links
2020 WHL U.S. Prospects Draft Red Deer Rebels to select first in 2020 WHL U.S. Prospects Draft
More News
Western Hockey League completes 2020 WHL U.S. Prospects Draft
6 hours ago
3:46
Regina Pats hold first-overall selection following WHL Bantam Draft Lottery
10 hours ago
Exceptional Bedard eagerly awaits beginning of WHL journey
22 hours ago
BC Hockey announces exceptional player status for Connor Bedard
1 day ago
WHL On This Day: March 24
1 day ago
2:34
Vaughn Saves of November 2019
1 day ago