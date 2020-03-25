2020 WHL U.S. Prospects Draft to be held Wednesday
On Wednesday, March 25 (2 p.m. MT), the 2020 WHL U.S. Prospects Draft will be conducted online at WHL.ca/draft.
The Red Deer Rebels have the first-overall selection in the 2020 WHL U.S. Prospects Draft. The Tri-City Americans will select second overall and the Edmonton Oil Kings will choose third.
All 22 WHL member Clubs had equal opportunity to obtain the first-overall selection. The Club designated to select first overall in the first round will then select last in the second round (44th overall). The Club designated to select second overall in the first round will then select second-last in the second round (43rd overall). This pattern of selection repeats until all 22 WHL Clubs have had the opportunity to make two choices.
The order of selection for the 2020 WHL U.S. Prospects Draft is as follows:
|First Round
|Second Round
|1. Red Deer Rebels
|23. Saskatoon Blades
|2. Tri-City Americans
|24. Victoria Royals
|3. Edmonton Oil Kings
|25. Moose Jaw Warriors
|4. Everett Silvertips
|26. Prince George Cougars
|5. Prince Albert Raiders
|27. Regina Pats
|6. Winnipeg ICE
|28. Brandon Wheat Kings
|7. Vancouver Giants
|29. Portland Winterhawks
|8. Seattle Thunderbirds
|30. Kelowna Rockets
|9. Swift Current Broncos
|31. Kamloops Blazers
|10. Lethbridge Hurricanes
|32. Spokane Chiefs
|11. Calgary Hitmen
|33. Medicine Hat Tigers
|12. Medicine Hat Tigers
|34. Calgary Hitmen
|13. Spokane Chiefs
|35. Lethbridge Hurricanes
|14. Kamloops Blazers
|36. Swift Current Broncos
|15. Kelowna Rockets
|37. Seattle Thunderbirds
|16. Portland Winterhawks
|38. Vancouver Giants
|17. Brandon Wheat Kings
|39. Winnipeg ICE
|18. Regina Pats
|40. Prince Albert Raiders
|19. Prince George Cougars
|41. Everett Silvertips
|20. Moose Jaw Warriors
|42. Edmonton Oil Kings
|21. Victoria Royals
|43. Tri-City Americans
|22. Saskatoon Blades
|44. Red Deer Rebels
Players eligible for the 2020 WHL U.S. Prospects Draft will be 2005-born players who reside in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.
Players not selected in the 2020 WHL U.S. Prospects Draft will remain eligible to be selected in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft, or listed by a WHL Club at any time thereafter.