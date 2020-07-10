2020 WHL Graduating Class: Week Two
Through the months of July, August and September, the Western Hockey League is saying ‘thank you’ to its 2020 graduating class. From July 6 – July 10, we extended our gratitude to five players who concluded their WHL careers in the 2019-20 season.
|Regular Season Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|CHL Import Draft
|160
|61
|78
|139
|VAN ’17 (1, 6)
|Playoffs Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|NHL Draft
|29
|7
|11
|18
|CGY ’18 (4, 122)
|Regular Season Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|WHL Bantam Draft
|261
|40
|57
|97
|N/A
|Playoffs Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|15
|1
|6
|7
|Regular Season Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|WHL Bantam Draft
|317
|76
|98
|174
|RD ’14 (4, 75)
|Playoffs Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|17
|0
|0
|0
|Regular Season Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|WHL Bantam Draft
|218
|90
|53
|143
|PG ’14 (4, 74)
|Playoffs Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|18
|6
|3
|9
|Regular Season Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|WHL Bantam Draft
|327
|72
|95
|167
|MH ’14 (3, 61)
|Playoffs Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|23
|0
|6
|6
Thank you to our graduating players for all your contributions on and off the ice. Visit @TheWHL on Twitter from Monday through Friday for new player cards. Weekly recaps of player cards and highlights will appear at WHL.ca each Friday.