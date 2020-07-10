MENU
July 10, 2020

2020 WHL Graduating Class: Week Two

whl alumni
Lauren Zandee
by
Lauren Zandee

 

Through the months of July, August and September, the Western Hockey League is saying ‘thank you’ to its 2020 graduating class. From July 6 – July 10, we extended our gratitude to five players who concluded their WHL careers in the 2019-20 season.

 

 

Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points CHL Import Draft
160 61 78 139 VAN ’17 (1, 6)
Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points NHL Draft
29 7 11 18 CGY ’18 (4, 122)

 

 

 

Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft
261 40 57 97 N/A
Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points
15 1 6 7

 

 

 

Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft
317 76 98 174 RD ’14 (4, 75)
Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points
17 0 0 0

 

 

Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft
218 90 53 143 PG ’14 (4, 74)
Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points
18 6 3 9

 

 

 

Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft
327 72 95 167 MH ’14 (3, 61)
Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points
23 0 6 6

 

Thank you to our graduating players for all your contributions on and off the ice. Visit @TheWHL on Twitter from Monday through Friday for new player cards. Weekly recaps of player cards and highlights will appear at WHL.ca each Friday.

More News
2020 CHL/NHL Kubota Top Prospects Profile: Luke Prokop
1 day ago
CHL Awards 1-on-1 with Dustin Wolf
1 day ago
Oil Kings sign import selection Janis Svanenbergs
2 days ago
Warriors add Burnett to coaching staff
3 days ago
2020 CHL Import Draft social media summary
4 days ago
2020 WHL Graduating Class: Week One
1 week ago