September 18, 2020

2020 WHL Graduating Class: Week Twelve

whl alumni
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League

 

Through the months of July, August and September, the Western Hockey League is saying ‘thank you’ to its 2020 graduating class. From September 14 – 18, we extended our gratitude to five players who concluded their WHL careers in the 2019-20 season.

 

Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft
290 30 144 174 VIC ’14 (1, 18)
 Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points
 24 2 11 13

 

 

Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft
258 16 83 99 PG ’14 (7, 137)
Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points
6 0 1 1

 

 

Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft
231 51 63 114 REG ’14 (11, 232)
Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points
45 9 8 17

 

 

Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft
271 36 128 164 PG ’14 (2, 27)
Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points
29 1 8 9

 


Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft
219 61 126 187 TC ’14 (3, 45)
Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points
19 4 6 10

 

Thank you to our graduating players for all your contributions on and off the ice. Visit @TheWHL on Twitter from Monday through Friday for new player cards. Weekly recaps of player cards and highlights will appear at WHL.ca each Friday.

