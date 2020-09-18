2020 WHL Graduating Class: Week Twelve
Through the months of July, August and September, the Western Hockey League is saying ‘thank you’ to its 2020 graduating class. From September 14 – 18, we extended our gratitude to five players who concluded their WHL careers in the 2019-20 season.
|Regular Season Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|WHL Bantam Draft
|290
|30
|144
|174
|VIC ’14 (1, 18)
|Playoffs Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|24
|2
|11
|13
|Regular Season Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|WHL Bantam Draft
|258
|16
|83
|99
|PG ’14 (7, 137)
|Playoffs Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|6
|0
|1
|1
|Regular Season Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|WHL Bantam Draft
|231
|51
|63
|114
|REG ’14 (11, 232)
|Playoffs Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|45
|9
|8
|17
|Regular Season Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|WHL Bantam Draft
|271
|36
|128
|164
|PG ’14 (2, 27)
|Playoffs Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|29
|1
|8
|9
|Regular Season Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|WHL Bantam Draft
|219
|61
|126
|187
|TC ’14 (3, 45)
|Playoffs Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|19
|4
|6
|10
Thank you to our graduating players for all your contributions on and off the ice. Visit @TheWHL on Twitter from Monday through Friday for new player cards. Weekly recaps of player cards and highlights will appear at WHL.ca each Friday.