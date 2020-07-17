2020 WHL Graduating Class: Week Three
Through the months of July, August and September, the Western Hockey League is saying ‘thank you’ to its 2020 graduating class. From July 13 -17, we extended our gratitude to five players who concluded their WHL careers in the 2019-20 season.
|Regular Season Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|WHL Bantam Draft
|317
|68
|93
|161
|SAS ’14 (7, 135)
|Playoffs Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|11
|1
|2
|3
|Regular Season Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|WHL Bantam Draft
|324
|115
|169
|284
|MH ’14 (1, 17)
|Playoffs Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|17
|7
|5
|12
|Regular Season Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|WHL Bantam Draft
|269
|77
|136
|213
|LET ’14 (2, 43)
|Playoffs Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|36
|5
|6
|11
|Regular Season Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|WHL Bantam Draft
|255
|10
|60
|70
|PA ’14 (5, 95)
|Playoffs Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|40
|0
|5
|5
|Regular Season Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|WHL Bantam Draft
|263
|40
|65
|105
|KEL ’14 (6, 120)
|Playoffs Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|6
|1
|0
|1
Thank you to our graduating players for all your contributions on and off the ice. Visit @TheWHL on Twitter from Monday through Friday for new player cards. Weekly recaps of player cards and highlights will appear at WHL.ca each Friday.