July 17, 2020

2020 WHL Graduating Class: Week Three

whl alumni
Lauren Zandee
by
Lauren Zandee

 

Through the months of July, August and September, the Western Hockey League is saying ‘thank you’ to its 2020 graduating class. From July 13 -17, we extended our gratitude to five players who concluded their WHL careers in the 2019-20 season.

 

Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft
317 68 93 161 SAS ’14 (7, 135)
Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points
11 1 2 3

 

 

Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft
324 115 169 284 MH ’14 (1, 17)
Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points
17 7 5 12

 

 

Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft
269 77 136 213 LET ’14 (2, 43)
Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points
36 5 6 11

 

 

Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft
255 10 60 70 PA ’14 (5, 95)
Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points
40 0 5 5

 


Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft
263 40 65 105 KEL ’14 (6, 120)
Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points
6 1 0 1

 

Thank you to our graduating players for all your contributions on and off the ice. Visit @TheWHL on Twitter from Monday through Friday for new player cards. Weekly recaps of player cards and highlights will appear at WHL.ca each Friday.

