2020 WHL Graduating Class: Week Three

Through the months of July, August and September, the Western Hockey League is saying ‘thank you’ to its 2020 graduating class. From July 13 -17, we extended our gratitude to five players who concluded their WHL careers in the 2019-20 season.

Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft 317 68 93 161 SAS ’14 (7, 135) Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points 11 1 2 3

Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft 324 115 169 284 MH ’14 (1, 17) Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points 17 7 5 12

Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft 269 77 136 213 LET ’14 (2, 43) Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points 36 5 6 11

Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft 255 10 60 70 PA ’14 (5, 95) Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points 40 0 5 5





Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft 263 40 65 105 KEL ’14 (6, 120) Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points 6 1 0 1

Thank you to our graduating players for all your contributions on and off the ice. Visit @TheWHL on Twitter from Monday through Friday for new player cards. Weekly recaps of player cards and highlights will appear at WHL.ca each Friday.