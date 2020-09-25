2020 WHL Graduating Class: Week Thirteen

Through the months of July, August and September, the Western Hockey League is saying ‘thank you’ to its 2020 graduating class. From September 21 – 25, we extended our gratitude to five players who concluded their WHL careers in the 2019-20 season.

Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft 227 71 125 196 KEL ’14 (11, 220) Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points 19 2 4 6

Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft 274 52 50 102 VAN ’14 (2, 42) Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points 29 6 9 15

Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft 132 55 45 100 SPO ’14 (8, 168) Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points 21 4 9 13

Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft 254 10 31 41 RD ’14 (3, 47) Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points 17 0 3 3





Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft 253 46 87 133 LET ’14 (5, 98) Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points 58 12 15 27

Thank you to our graduating players for all your contributions on and off the ice. Week 13 represent the final week of our graduating player campaign.