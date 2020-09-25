2020 WHL Graduating Class: Week Thirteen
Through the months of July, August and September, the Western Hockey League is saying ‘thank you’ to its 2020 graduating class. From September 21 – 25, we extended our gratitude to five players who concluded their WHL careers in the 2019-20 season.
|Regular Season Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|WHL Bantam Draft
|227
|71
|125
|196
|KEL ’14 (11, 220)
|Playoffs Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|19
|2
|4
|6
|Regular Season Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|WHL Bantam Draft
|274
|52
|50
|102
|VAN ’14 (2, 42)
|Playoffs Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|29
|6
|9
|15
|Regular Season Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|WHL Bantam Draft
|132
|55
|45
|100
|SPO ’14 (8, 168)
|Playoffs Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|21
|4
|9
|13
|Regular Season Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|WHL Bantam Draft
|254
|10
|31
|41
|RD ’14 (3, 47)
|Playoffs Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|17
|0
|3
|3
|Regular Season Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|WHL Bantam Draft
|253
|46
|87
|133
|LET ’14 (5, 98)
|Playoffs Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|58
|12
|15
|27
Thank you to our graduating players for all your contributions on and off the ice. Week 13 represent the final week of our graduating player campaign.