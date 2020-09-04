MENU
September 4, 2020

2020 WHL Graduating Class: Week Ten

Through the months of July, August and September, the Western Hockey League is saying ‘thank you’ to its 2020 graduating class. From August 31 – September 4, we extended our gratitude to five players who concluded their WHL careers in the 2019-20 season.

 

Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft
207 13 41 54 EDM ’14 (5, 108)
 Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points
 16 0 0 0

 

 

Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft
161 57 96 153 N/A
Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points
14 5 8 13

 

 

Regular Season Games Played GAA SV% Record WHL Bantam Draft
145 2.96 .905 72-54-6-4 VAN ’14 (6, 130)
Playoffs Games Played GAA SV% Record NHL Draft
22 2.65 .907 13-4-3-0 ARI ’18 (6, 158)

 

 

Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft
245 39 55 94 SPO ’14 (2, 36)
Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points
15 3 3 6

 


Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft
320 46 70 116 KTN ’14 (4, 77)
Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points
36 7 8 15

 

Thank you to our graduating players for all your contributions on and off the ice. Visit @TheWHL on Twitter from Monday through Friday for new player cards. Weekly recaps of player cards and highlights will appear at WHL.ca each Friday.

