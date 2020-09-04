2020 WHL Graduating Class: Week Ten
Through the months of July, August and September, the Western Hockey League is saying ‘thank you’ to its 2020 graduating class. From August 31 – September 4, we extended our gratitude to five players who concluded their WHL careers in the 2019-20 season.
|Regular Season Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|WHL Bantam Draft
|207
|13
|41
|54
|EDM ’14 (5, 108)
|Playoffs Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|16
|0
|0
|0
|Regular Season Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|WHL Bantam Draft
|161
|57
|96
|153
|N/A
|Playoffs Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|14
|5
|8
|13
|Regular Season Games Played
|GAA
|SV%
|Record
|WHL Bantam Draft
|145
|2.96
|.905
|72-54-6-4
|VAN ’14 (6, 130)
|Playoffs Games Played
|GAA
|SV%
|Record
|NHL Draft
|22
|2.65
|.907
|13-4-3-0
|ARI ’18 (6, 158)
|Regular Season Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|WHL Bantam Draft
|245
|39
|55
|94
|SPO ’14 (2, 36)
|Playoffs Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|15
|3
|3
|6
|Regular Season Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|WHL Bantam Draft
|320
|46
|70
|116
|KTN ’14 (4, 77)
|Playoffs Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|36
|7
|8
|15
Thank you to our graduating players for all your contributions on and off the ice. Visit @TheWHL on Twitter from Monday through Friday for new player cards. Weekly recaps of player cards and highlights will appear at WHL.ca each Friday.