2020 WHL Graduating Class: Week Six
Through the months of July, August and September, the Western Hockey League is saying ‘thank you’ to its 2020 graduating class. From August 3 – 7, we extended our gratitude to five players who concluded their WHL careers in the 2019-20 season.
|Regular Season Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|WHL Bantam Draft
|310
|92
|119
|211
|SEA ’14 (2, 38)
|Playoffs Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|WHL Championship
|49
|6
|10
|16
|SEA 2017
|Regular Season Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|WHL Bantam Draft
|308
|13
|49
|62
|N/A
|Playoffs Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|15
|1
|7
|8
|Regular Season Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|WHL Bantam Draft
|304
|102
|147
|249
|N/A
|Playoffs Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|37
|6
|12
|18
|Regular Season Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|WHL Bantam Draft
|174
|28
|27
|55
|N/A
|Playoffs Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|11
|0
|1
|1
|Regular Season Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|WHL Bantam Draft
|154
|31
|89
|120
|SPO ’18 (2, 78)
|Playoffs Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|NHL Draft
|17
|0
|2
|2
|TOR ’19 (5, 149)
Thank you to our graduating players for all your contributions on and off the ice. Visit @TheWHL on Twitter from Monday through Friday for new player cards. Weekly recaps of player cards and highlights will appear at WHL.ca each Friday.