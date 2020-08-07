MENU
August 7, 2020

2020 WHL Graduating Class: Week Six

Through the months of July, August and September, the Western Hockey League is saying ‘thank you’ to its 2020 graduating class. From August 3 – 7, we extended our gratitude to five players who concluded their WHL careers in the 2019-20 season.

 

Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft
310 92 119 211 SEA ’14 (2, 38)
Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points  WHL Championship
49 6 10 16 SEA 2017

 

 

Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft
308 13 49 62 N/A
Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points
15 1 7 8

 

 

Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft
304 102 147 249 N/A
Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points
37 6 12 18

 

 

Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft
174 28 27 55 N/A
Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points
11 0 1 1

 


Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft
154 31 89 120 SPO ’18 (2, 78)
Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points  NHL Draft
17 0 2 2  TOR ’19 (5, 149)

 

Thank you to our graduating players for all your contributions on and off the ice. Visit @TheWHL on Twitter from Monday through Friday for new player cards. Weekly recaps of player cards and highlights will appear at WHL.ca each Friday.

