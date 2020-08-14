2020 WHL Graduating Class: Week Seven

Through the months of July, August and September, the Western Hockey League is saying ‘thank you’ to its 2020 graduating class. From August 10 – 14, we extended our gratitude to five players who concluded their WHL careers in the 2019-20 season.

Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft 190 11 52 63 LET ’14 (4, 84) Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points 26 0 3 3

Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft 105 35 47 82 TC ’18 (1, 41) Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points 5 1 1 2

Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft 178 13 60 73 N/A Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points 11 0 2 2

Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft 132 6 31 37 N/A Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points 19 1 3 4





Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft 266 110 87 197 EVT ’14 (3, 49) Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points NHL Draft 42 8 9 17 ANA 2020

Thank you to our graduating players for all your contributions on and off the ice. Visit @TheWHL on Twitter from Monday through Friday for new player cards. Weekly recaps of player cards and highlights will appear at WHL.ca each Friday.