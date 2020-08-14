2020 WHL Graduating Class: Week Seven
Through the months of July, August and September, the Western Hockey League is saying ‘thank you’ to its 2020 graduating class. From August 10 – 14, we extended our gratitude to five players who concluded their WHL careers in the 2019-20 season.
|Regular Season Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|WHL Bantam Draft
|190
|11
|52
|63
|LET ’14 (4, 84)
|Playoffs Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|26
|0
|3
|3
|Regular Season Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|WHL Bantam Draft
|105
|35
|47
|82
|TC ’18 (1, 41)
|Playoffs Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Regular Season Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|WHL Bantam Draft
|178
|13
|60
|73
|N/A
|Playoffs Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|11
|0
|2
|2
|Regular Season Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|WHL Bantam Draft
|132
|6
|31
|37
|N/A
|Playoffs Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|19
|1
|3
|4
|Regular Season Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|WHL Bantam Draft
|266
|110
|87
|197
|EVT ’14 (3, 49)
|Playoffs Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|NHL Draft
|42
|8
|9
|17
|ANA 2020
Thank you to our graduating players for all your contributions on and off the ice. Visit @TheWHL on Twitter from Monday through Friday for new player cards. Weekly recaps of player cards and highlights will appear at WHL.ca each Friday.