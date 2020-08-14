MENU
August 14, 2020

2020 WHL Graduating Class: Week Seven

whl alumni
Lauren Zandee
by
Lauren Zandee

 

Through the months of July, August and September, the Western Hockey League is saying ‘thank you’ to its 2020 graduating class. From August 10 – 14, we extended our gratitude to five players who concluded their WHL careers in the 2019-20 season.

 

Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft
190 11 52 63 LET ’14 (4, 84)
Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points
26 0 3 3

 

 

Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft
105 35 47 82 TC ’18 (1, 41)
Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points
5 1 1 2

 

 

Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft
178 13 60 73 N/A
Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points
11 0 2 2

 

 

Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft
132 6 31 37 N/A
Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points
19 1 3 4

 


Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft
266 110 87 197 EVT ’14 (3, 49)
Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points NHL Draft
42 8 9 17 ANA 2020

 

Thank you to our graduating players for all your contributions on and off the ice. Visit @TheWHL on Twitter from Monday through Friday for new player cards. Weekly recaps of player cards and highlights will appear at WHL.ca each Friday.

