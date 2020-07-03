2020 WHL Graduating Class: Week One

Through the months of July, August and September, the Western Hockey League is saying ‘thank you’ to its 2020 graduating class. From June 29 – July 3, we extended our gratitude to five players who concluded their WHL careers in the 2019-20 season.

Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft 312 68 116 184 BDN ’14 (5-106) Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Championship 35 5 5 10 BDN 2015-16

Regular Season Games Played GAA SV% Record WHL Bantam Draft 112 2.76 .909 65-31-4-4 LET ’14 (5-67) Playoffs Games Played GAA SV% Record 4 1.68 .946 0-0-0-0

Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft 321 126 109 235 CGY ’14 (2-41) Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points NHL Draft 18 6 5 11 OTT ’19 (5-125)

Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft 297 50 102 152 EVT ’14 (5-105) Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points NHL Club 51 3 14 17 CBJ 2020





Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft 310 28 111 139 KAM ’14 (1-3) Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points 23 0 6 6

Thank you to our graduating players for all your contributions on and off the ice. Visit @TheWHL on Twitter from Monday through Friday for new player cards. Weekly recaps of player cards and highlights will appear at WHL.ca each Friday.