2020 WHL Graduating Class: Week One
Through the months of July, August and September, the Western Hockey League is saying ‘thank you’ to its 2020 graduating class. From June 29 – July 3, we extended our gratitude to five players who concluded their WHL careers in the 2019-20 season.
|Regular Season Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|WHL Bantam Draft
|312
|68
|116
|184
|BDN ’14 (5-106)
|Playoffs Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|WHL Championship
|35
|5
|5
|10
|BDN 2015-16
|Regular Season Games Played
|GAA
|SV%
|Record
|WHL Bantam Draft
|112
|2.76
|.909
|65-31-4-4
|LET ’14 (5-67)
|Playoffs Games Played
|GAA
|SV%
|Record
|4
|1.68
|.946
|0-0-0-0
|Regular Season Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|WHL Bantam Draft
|321
|126
|109
|235
|CGY ’14 (2-41)
|Playoffs Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|NHL Draft
|18
|6
|5
|11
|OTT ’19 (5-125)
|Regular Season Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|WHL Bantam Draft
|297
|50
|102
|152
|EVT ’14 (5-105)
|Playoffs Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|NHL Club
|51
|3
|14
|17
|CBJ 2020
|Regular Season Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|WHL Bantam Draft
|310
|28
|111
|139
|KAM ’14 (1-3)
|Playoffs Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|23
|0
|6
|6
Thank you to our graduating players for all your contributions on and off the ice. Visit @TheWHL on Twitter from Monday through Friday for new player cards. Weekly recaps of player cards and highlights will appear at WHL.ca each Friday.