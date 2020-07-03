MENU
July 3, 2020

2020 WHL Graduating Class: Week One

Lauren Zandee
by
Lauren Zandee

 

Through the months of July, August and September, the Western Hockey League is saying ‘thank you’ to its 2020 graduating class. From June 29 – July 3, we extended our gratitude to five players who concluded their WHL careers in the 2019-20 season.

 

Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft
312 68 116 184 BDN ’14 (5-106)
Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Championship
35 5 5 10 BDN 2015-16

 

 

Regular Season Games Played GAA SV% Record WHL Bantam Draft
112 2.76 .909 65-31-4-4 LET ’14 (5-67)
Playoffs Games Played GAA SV% Record
4 1.68 .946 0-0-0-0

 

 

 

Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft
321 126 109 235 CGY ’14 (2-41)
Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points NHL Draft
18 6 5 11 OTT ’19 (5-125)

 

 

 

Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft
297 50 102 152 EVT ’14 (5-105)
Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points  NHL Club
51 3 14 17  CBJ 2020

 


Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft
310 28 111 139 KAM ’14 (1-3)
Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points
23 0 6 6

 

Thank you to our graduating players for all your contributions on and off the ice. Visit @TheWHL on Twitter from Monday through Friday for new player cards. Weekly recaps of player cards and highlights will appear at WHL.ca each Friday.

