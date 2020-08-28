MENU
August 28, 2020

2020 WHL Graduating Class: Week Nine

whl alumni
Lauren Zandee
by
Lauren Zandee

 

Through the months of July, August and September, the Western Hockey League is saying ‘thank you’ to its 2020 graduating class. From August 24 – 28, we extended our gratitude to five players who concluded their WHL careers in the 2019-20 season.

 

Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points CHL Import Draft
122 51 63 114 SEA ’18 (1, 29)
 Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points
 6 4 3 7

 

 

Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft
221 18 96 114 N/A
Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points
11 0 1 1

 

 

Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points CHL Import Draft
168 51 64 115 PG ’17 (1, 54)
Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points
6 4 0 4

 

 

Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft
259 62 98 160 TC ’14 (6, 116)
Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points
23 2 3 5

 


Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft
309 93 107 200 LET ’14 (4, 78)
Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points
9 0 2 2

 

Thank you to our graduating players for all your contributions on and off the ice. Visit @TheWHL on Twitter from Monday through Friday for new player cards. Weekly recaps of player cards and highlights will appear at WHL.ca each Friday.

