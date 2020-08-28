2020 WHL Graduating Class: Week Nine
Through the months of July, August and September, the Western Hockey League is saying ‘thank you’ to its 2020 graduating class. From August 24 – 28, we extended our gratitude to five players who concluded their WHL careers in the 2019-20 season.
|Regular Season Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|CHL Import Draft
|122
|51
|63
|114
|SEA ’18 (1, 29)
|Playoffs Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|6
|4
|3
|7
|Regular Season Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|WHL Bantam Draft
|221
|18
|96
|114
|N/A
|Playoffs Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|11
|0
|1
|1
|Regular Season Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|CHL Import Draft
|168
|51
|64
|115
|PG ’17 (1, 54)
|Playoffs Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|6
|4
|0
|4
|Regular Season Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|WHL Bantam Draft
|259
|62
|98
|160
|TC ’14 (6, 116)
|Playoffs Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|23
|2
|3
|5
|Regular Season Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|WHL Bantam Draft
|309
|93
|107
|200
|LET ’14 (4, 78)
|Playoffs Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|9
|0
|2
|2
Thank you to our graduating players for all your contributions on and off the ice. Visit @TheWHL on Twitter from Monday through Friday for new player cards. Weekly recaps of player cards and highlights will appear at WHL.ca each Friday.