2020 WHL Graduating Class: Week Four
Through the months of July, August and September, the Western Hockey League is saying ‘thank you’ to its 2020 graduating class. From July 20-24, we extended our gratitude to five players who concluded their WHL careers in the 2019-20 season.
|Regular Season Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|WHL Bantam Draft
|272
|15
|64
|79
|PA ’14 (9, 184)
|Playoffs Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|WHL Championship
|30
|1
|4
|5
|PA 2018-19
|Regular Season Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|WHL Bantam Draft
|307
|32
|113
|145
|VAN ’14 (2, 29)
|Playoffs Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|29
|7
|10
|17
|Regular Season Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|WHL Bantam Draft
|240
|20
|63
|83
|N/A
|Playoffs Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|WHL Championship
|33
|0
|2
|2
|SEA 2016-17
|Regular Season Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|WHL Bantam Draft
|199
|11
|48
|59
|SC ’14 (10, 210)
|Playoffs Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|48
|2
|1
|3
|SC 2017-18
|Regular Season Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|WHL Bantam Draft
|321
|78
|83
|161
|SPO ’14 (3, 58)
|Playoffs Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|23
|8
|9
|17
Thank you to our graduating players for all your contributions on and off the ice. Visit @TheWHL on Twitter from Monday through Friday for new player cards. Weekly recaps of player cards and highlights will appear at WHL.ca each Friday.