July 24, 2020

2020 WHL Graduating Class: Week Four

whl alumni
Lauren Zandee
by
Lauren Zandee

 

Through the months of July, August and September, the Western Hockey League is saying ‘thank you’ to its 2020 graduating class. From July 20-24, we extended our gratitude to five players who concluded their WHL careers in the 2019-20 season.

 

Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft
272 15 64 79 PA ’14 (9, 184)
Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Championship 
30 1 4 5 PA 2018-19

 

 

Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft
307 32 113 145 VAN ’14 (2, 29)
Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points
29 7 10 17

 

 

Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft
240 20 63 83 N/A
Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points  WHL Championship
33 0 2 2  SEA 2016-17

 

 

Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft
199 11 48 59 SC ’14 (10, 210)
Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points
48 2 1 3 SC 2017-18

 


Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft
321 78 83 161 SPO ’14 (3, 58)
Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points
23 8 9 17

 

Thank you to our graduating players for all your contributions on and off the ice. Visit @TheWHL on Twitter from Monday through Friday for new player cards. Weekly recaps of player cards and highlights will appear at WHL.ca each Friday.

