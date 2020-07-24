2020 WHL Graduating Class: Week Four

Through the months of July, August and September, the Western Hockey League is saying ‘thank you’ to its 2020 graduating class. From July 20-24, we extended our gratitude to five players who concluded their WHL careers in the 2019-20 season.

Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft 272 15 64 79 PA ’14 (9, 184) Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Championship 30 1 4 5 PA 2018-19

Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft 307 32 113 145 VAN ’14 (2, 29) Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points 29 7 10 17

Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft 240 20 63 83 N/A Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Championship 33 0 2 2 SEA 2016-17

Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft 199 11 48 59 SC ’14 (10, 210) Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points 48 2 1 3 SC 2017-18





Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft 321 78 83 161 SPO ’14 (3, 58) Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points 23 8 9 17

Thank you to our graduating players for all your contributions on and off the ice. Visit @TheWHL on Twitter from Monday through Friday for new player cards. Weekly recaps of player cards and highlights will appear at WHL.ca each Friday.