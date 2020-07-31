2020 WHL Graduating Class: Week Five
Through the months of July, August and September, the Western Hockey League is saying ‘thank you’ to its 2020 graduating class. From July 27-31, we extended our gratitude to five players who concluded their WHL careers in the 2019-20 season.
|Regular Season Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|WHL Bantam Draft
|303
|44
|103
|147
|KAM ’14 (2, 24)
|Playoffs Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|16
|2
|6
|8
|Regular Season Games Played
|GAA
|SV%
|Record
|WHL Bantam Draft
|110
|3.13
|.906
|50-46-10-2
|EDM ’14 (7, 152)
|Playoffs Games Played
|GAA
|SV%
|Record
|5
|3.77
|.910
|1-4-0-0
|Regular Season Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|WHL Bantam Draft
|243
|38
|49
|87
|N/A
|Playoffs Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|17
|1
|1
|2
|Regular Season Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|WHL Bantam Draft
|232
|80
|90
|170
|REG ’14 (9, 189)
|Playoffs Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|16
|2
|2
|4
|Regular Season Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|WHL Bantam Draft
|268
|18
|45
|63
|RD ’14 (3, 46)
|Playoffs Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|16
|0
|5
|5
Thank you to our graduating players for all your contributions on and off the ice. Visit @TheWHL on Twitter from Monday through Friday for new player cards. Weekly recaps of player cards and highlights will appear at WHL.ca each Friday.