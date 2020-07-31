MENU
July 31, 2020

2020 WHL Graduating Class: Week Five

Through the months of July, August and September, the Western Hockey League is saying ‘thank you’ to its 2020 graduating class. From July 27-31, we extended our gratitude to five players who concluded their WHL careers in the 2019-20 season.

 

Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft
303 44 103 147 KAM ’14 (2, 24)
Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points
16 2 6 8

 

 

Regular Season Games Played GAA SV% Record WHL Bantam Draft
110 3.13 .906 50-46-10-2 EDM ’14 (7, 152)
Playoffs Games Played GAA SV% Record 
5 3.77 .910 1-4-0-0

 

 

Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft
243 38 49 87 N/A
Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points
17 1 1 2

 

 

Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft
232 80 90 170 REG ’14 (9, 189)
Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points
16 2 2 4

 


Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft
268 18 45 63 RD ’14 (3, 46)
Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points
16 0 5 5

 

Thank you to our graduating players for all your contributions on and off the ice. Visit @TheWHL on Twitter from Monday through Friday for new player cards. Weekly recaps of player cards and highlights will appear at WHL.ca each Friday.

