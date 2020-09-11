MENU
September 11, 2020

2020 WHL Graduating Class: Week Eleven

Through the months of July, August and September, the Western Hockey League is saying ‘thank you’ to its 2020 graduating class. From September 7 – 11, we extended our gratitude to five players who concluded their WHL careers in the 2019-20 season.

Regular Season Games Played GAA SV% Record WHL Bantam Draft
150 3.15 .908 71-56-9-4 N/A
 Playoffs Games Played GAA SV% Record
 7 3.91 .901 2-4-0-0

 

Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft
272 31 121 152 EVT ’14 (6, 128)
Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points NHL Draft
43 3 10 13 PHI ’18 (5, 127)

 

Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft
258 8 46 54 SC ’14 (1, 12)
Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points
14 0 0 0

 

Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft
227 5 50 55 N/A
Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points
18 1 1 2

 


Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft
315 68 93 161 MJ ’14 (3, 62)
Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points
34 7 4 11

 

Thank you to our graduating players for all your contributions on and off the ice. Visit @TheWHL on Twitter from Monday through Friday for new player cards. Weekly recaps of player cards and highlights will appear at WHL.ca each Friday.

