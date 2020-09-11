2020 WHL Graduating Class: Week Eleven

Through the months of July, August and September, the Western Hockey League is saying ‘thank you’ to its 2020 graduating class. From September 7 – 11, we extended our gratitude to five players who concluded their WHL careers in the 2019-20 season.

Regular Season Games Played GAA SV% Record WHL Bantam Draft 150 3.15 .908 71-56-9-4 N/A Playoffs Games Played GAA SV% Record 7 3.91 .901 2-4-0-0

Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft 272 31 121 152 EVT ’14 (6, 128) Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points NHL Draft 43 3 10 13 PHI ’18 (5, 127)

Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft 258 8 46 54 SC ’14 (1, 12) Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points 14 0 0 0

Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft 227 5 50 55 N/A Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points 18 1 1 2





Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft 315 68 93 161 MJ ’14 (3, 62) Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points 34 7 4 11

Thank you to our graduating players for all your contributions on and off the ice.