2020 WHL Graduating Class: Week Eleven
Through the months of July, August and September, the Western Hockey League is saying ‘thank you’ to its 2020 graduating class. From September 7 – 11, we extended our gratitude to five players who concluded their WHL careers in the 2019-20 season.
|Regular Season Games Played
|GAA
|SV%
|Record
|WHL Bantam Draft
|150
|3.15
|.908
|71-56-9-4
|N/A
|Playoffs Games Played
|GAA
|SV%
|Record
|7
|3.91
|.901
|2-4-0-0
|Regular Season Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|WHL Bantam Draft
|272
|31
|121
|152
|EVT ’14 (6, 128)
|Playoffs Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|NHL Draft
|43
|3
|10
|13
|PHI ’18 (5, 127)
|Regular Season Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|WHL Bantam Draft
|258
|8
|46
|54
|SC ’14 (1, 12)
|Playoffs Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|14
|0
|0
|0
|Regular Season Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|WHL Bantam Draft
|227
|5
|50
|55
|N/A
|Playoffs Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|18
|1
|1
|2
|Regular Season Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|WHL Bantam Draft
|315
|68
|93
|161
|MJ ’14 (3, 62)
|Playoffs Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|34
|7
|4
|11
Thank you to our graduating players for all your contributions on and off the ice. Visit @TheWHL on Twitter from Monday through Friday for new player cards. Weekly recaps of player cards and highlights will appear at WHL.ca each Friday.