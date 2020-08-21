MENU
August 21, 2020

2020 WHL Graduating Class: Week Eight

whl alumni
Lauren Zandee
by
Lauren Zandee

 

Through the months of July, August and September, the Western Hockey League is saying ‘thank you’ to its 2020 graduating class. From August 10 – 14, we extended our gratitude to five players who concluded their WHL careers in the 2019-20 season.

 

Regular Season Games Played GAA SAV% Record WHL Bantam Draft
89 2.95 .913 46-32-5-4 BDN ’18 (2, 104)
NHL Draft
VGK ’17 (6, 161)

 

 

Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft
241 79 115 194 BDN ’14 (8, 163)
Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points
14 0 0 0

 

 

Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft
271 71 89 160 N/A
Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points
28 3 4 7

 

 

Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft
228 10 32 42 N/A
Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points
31 1 6 7

 


Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft
233 49 56 105 N/A
Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points
20 2 2 4

 

Thank you to our graduating players for all your contributions on and off the ice. Visit @TheWHL on Twitter from Monday through Friday for new player cards. Weekly recaps of player cards and highlights will appear at WHL.ca each Friday.

