2020 WHL Graduating Class: Week Eight
Through the months of July, August and September, the Western Hockey League is saying ‘thank you’ to its 2020 graduating class. From August 10 – 14, we extended our gratitude to five players who concluded their WHL careers in the 2019-20 season.
|Regular Season Games Played
|GAA
|SAV%
|Record
|WHL Bantam Draft
|89
|2.95
|.913
|46-32-5-4
|BDN ’18 (2, 104)
|NHL Draft
|VGK ’17 (6, 161)
|Regular Season Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|WHL Bantam Draft
|241
|79
|115
|194
|BDN ’14 (8, 163)
|Playoffs Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|14
|0
|0
|0
|Regular Season Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|WHL Bantam Draft
|271
|71
|89
|160
|N/A
|Playoffs Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|28
|3
|4
|7
|Regular Season Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|WHL Bantam Draft
|228
|10
|32
|42
|N/A
|Playoffs Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|31
|1
|6
|7
|Regular Season Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|WHL Bantam Draft
|233
|49
|56
|105
|N/A
|Playoffs Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|20
|2
|2
|4
Thank you to our graduating players for all your contributions on and off the ice. Visit @TheWHL on Twitter from Monday through Friday for new player cards. Weekly recaps of player cards and highlights will appear at WHL.ca each Friday.