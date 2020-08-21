2020 WHL Graduating Class: Week Eight

Through the months of July, August and September, the Western Hockey League is saying ‘thank you’ to its 2020 graduating class. From August 10 – 14, we extended our gratitude to five players who concluded their WHL careers in the 2019-20 season.

Regular Season Games Played GAA SAV% Record WHL Bantam Draft 89 2.95 .913 46-32-5-4 BDN ’18 (2, 104) NHL Draft VGK ’17 (6, 161)

Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft 241 79 115 194 BDN ’14 (8, 163) Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points 14 0 0 0

Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft 271 71 89 160 N/A Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points 28 3 4 7

Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft 228 10 32 42 N/A Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points 31 1 6 7





Regular Season Games Played Goals Assists Points WHL Bantam Draft 233 49 56 105 N/A Playoffs Games Played Goals Assists Points 20 2 2 4

Thank you to our graduating players for all your contributions on and off the ice. Visit @TheWHL on Twitter from Monday through Friday for new player cards. Weekly recaps of player cards and highlights will appear at WHL.ca each Friday.