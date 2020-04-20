2020 WHL Bantam Draft Preview – Saskatchewan: Presented by Real Canadian Superstore

The province of Saskatchewan is anticipating a big boost to the attention directed towards their province’s hockey talent when WHL member Clubs convene electronically for the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft Wednesday.

That boost could come as soon as the second and third-overall selections in the opinion of the WHL’s Manager, Player Development Zach Hodder.

“This is a fabulous year for Saskatchewan prospects-wise,” Hodder said in main reference to Brayden Yager and Riley Heidt, teammates on the Saskatoon Contacts in Saskatchewan’s U18 league this season.

The pair, who were playing up a level this year, have developed strong chemistry in the province’s minor hockey system. They played with the Martensville Marauders for two seasons before spending this season with the Contacts.

In 44 games, Yager had 42 points (18G-24A) to rank third on his team in scoring. As Hodder dissects his on-ice skills, he sees Yager providing a strong impact to the member Club that ends up choosing him.

“We’re talking about a player here that’s a dynamic two-way forward who, according to some of our scouts, is the smartest player in the draft,” Hodder said. “He’s incredibly high skill; he’s the type of player that makes other players around him better.”

Heidt meanwhile had 37 points (17G-20A) to rank fifth in scoring on the Contacts. As part of the dynamic duo, Hodder believed Heidt brought just as much to the table as Yager and would be ready to provide an impact for a WHL member Club in the 2021-22 WHL Regular Season.

“He’s WHL ready,’ Hodder said. “He’s a guy that at 16 is going to be able to jump in and contribute offensively on whatever team selects him in the draft.”

WHL bloodlines feature prominently in Saskatchewan this year. Heidt’s uncle is Ryan Keller, a former standout on the ice with the Saskatoon Blades and a current assistant coach with the team.

The other prominent connection comes in another highly-rated forward with Kalan Lind. A product of Shaunavon, Sask., he’s the younger brother of Vancouver Canucks prospect Kole Lind. In 27 games this season with the Swift Current Broncos U18 team, the younger Lind recorded 120 points (68G-52A) and 90 penalty minutes.

“He hopes to follow that same path,” Hodder said to the Lind connection. “Whomever gets him, is definitely getting a guy who probably he thinks has been overlooked and is going to have a lot to prove going into the WHL.”

With the province boasting several top-tier defencemen as well, Hodder is excited about the talent level of players that will be up for selection Wednesday.

“It’s skill,” Hodder said. “All these defencemen they have are very talented. They can all skate, they can all move the puck, they can all shoot the puck, they can create off the rush. Their forwards are very high-end skill players that are able to create offence every single time they have the puck.”