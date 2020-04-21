2020 WHL Bantam Draft Preview – Manitoba: Presented by Wawanesa Insurance

After seeing one of their players represented in the top-three selections at the last two editions of the Western Hockey League Bantam Draft, the province of Manitoba has another interesting field of talent up for selection in 2020.

While the numerical positions may be different this year, there’s no denying a key group of talent from the province that have shown plenty of potential.

“They’re heavy on forwards this year,” said the WHL’s Manager, Player Development Zach Hodder. “They’ve got some good forwards; they’ve got some high-end forwards who put up some incredible numbers this season.”

One of the leaders among the province’s plethora of forwards comes via Winnipeg product Jayden Perron.

If his 104 points (46G-58A) in 36 games doesn’t wow fans, his total of two penalty minutes throughout the regular season with the Winnipeg Warriors is sure to catch plenty of attention. Add in 27 points (10G-17A) through 10 playoff games, with no penalty minutes, and you have the makings of a player who has the right set of skills to blossom into a WHL star.

“He’s a smaller forward, but his puck skills are exceptional,” Hodder said, comparing him to fellow Winnipegger and 2020 NHL Draft prospect Seth Jarvis. “He’s very good in close quarters, which is really important in the WHL. You need to be able to play along the walls and then find ways to get out when you’re up against defencemen.

“It’s such a tough game, such a tight game now, that you need those types of skills in tight.”

Outside of the provincial capital, Roblin’s Brayden Dube is also garnering well-deserved attention. Posting 130 points (74G-56A) in 36 games with the Parkland Rangers, Hodder believes Dube can successfully translate those skills to the WHL.

“He’s a quiet leader, but he’s a guy who is going to be able to be an offensive threat in the WHL just like he’s been in bantam hockey,” Hodder said.

The province has also produced several talented offensive defencemen in recent years, including the likes of Calen Addison, Daemon Hunt and Madison Bowey among many others.

While there’s still plenty of time for development, Hodder noted Liam Saxberg as one of the province’s top offensive defencemen. With a little bit of work to his defensive game, Hodder sees him thriving in the WHL.

“He has the potential to be a good offensive defenceman in the WHL,” Hodder said. “He’s a great skater; he’s got good speed. He doesn’t have breakaway speed, but he has good speed for a defenceman coming out of his end.

“He handles the puck very well.”

Including Saxberg, as well as other top-tier players on the blue line, Hodder shared that while the game and speed of hockey has change the characteristics of a successful defenceman haven’t.

“You need a guy who is going to be able to not just make the stretch pass, but consistently make that tape-to-tape breakout pass to keep the play going up ice,” Hodder said.

As players look to standout with the variability of different leagues in different cities and different provinces across Western Canada, Hodder stressed the importance of consistent play in getting a player noticed, regardless of the skill level in each league.

“You’ve got to watch characteristics every shift,” Hodder said. “What you want to see is consistency.”