2020 WHL Bantam Draft Preview – Alberta: Presented by McSweeney’s

Time and time again, Alberta has been a leader at the WHL Bantam Draft.

Boasting names like Savoie, Guenther, Guhle, Krebs, and Smith as first-overall selections in years, this year will provide a bit of a change for the province.

With plenty of talented players for WHL member Clubs to select from, Alberta may not factor into the top selections like they have recently, but the benefit of hindsight down the road will showcase how underrated they were at the time of their selection.

“The most amount of players we have drafted [each year] come from Alberta and I don’t think that’s going to change this year,” said the WHL’s Manager, Player Development Zach Hodder. “I just don’t think we’re going to see as many first-round picks.”

Two of the top Albertan players available for selection hail from the border city of Lloydminster, Alta., but present contrasting models for their development.

Mazden Leslie was the only underage defenceman in Alberta’s Major Under-18 league this season, recording 12 points (5G-7A) in 32 games with the Lloydminster Bobcats. Moving up through the Bobcats’ system, Leslie brings a punishing style of play that will jive with most teams throughout the WHL when he enters the league.

“Out of the top defencemen available, he’s the most physical defenceman that’s on the board,” Hodder said. “He has a very hard shot from the point, and he skates very well for a bigger player.

“I see his game transitioning very well to the WHL.”

Playing one level below, forward Ryker Singer completes the duo of talented products from eastern Alberta. He recorded 51 points (30G-21A) in 32 games this past season. Once he advances to the WHL, Hodder expected Singer to fit right in with talent throughout the lineup of the Club to select him.

“He’s incredibly skilled off the rush, he has an incredibly quick release,” Hodder said. “He plays a hard, chippy style of game and he’s going to have no problem with the physicality in the WHL; he’ll thrive off it.”

Producing the last three first-overall selections at the WHL Bantam Draft, the Edmonton area will have another highly-touted player up for selection in defenceman Austin Zemlak.

Although he’s a product of Fort McMurray, Alta., Zemlak has played the last two seasons with the Okanagan Hockey Academy Edmonton U18 Prep team, captaining them this year and tallying 36 points (8G-28A) in 27 games.

Like Leslie and Singer, Hodder believes Zemlak has the high-end talent to compete alongside all players in his age group and could end up being a steal in the later part of the first round.

“This is going to be a draft year where you have a guy who goes later in the first round, like a Dylan Cozens, who ends up being a first-round pick in the NHL,” Hodder said. “Zemlak to me could be that guy.”

The trend of under-the-radar players continues with a product from Red Deer’s hockey system in Harrison Lodewyk.

“Every single time Harrison gets the puck, his feet are moving,” Hodder said of the forward. “He gets the puck, he doesn’t take his time, he doesn’t need to look around to see what’s happening.

“He has that hockey instinct; he knows he’s a great skater. He’s able to use that speed to push defencemen back.”

It’s these players and more who could’ve strengthened their case for scouts one last time in the annual Alberta Cup. In addition to being a collection of top hockey talent throughout the province, the event forces players to step outside of their comfort zone and build chemistry with others.

In the unfortunate absence of the event, Hodder sensed a little bit of an impact would be felt as to how scouts viewed players from the province. However, he was also confident in the process they taken to evaluate talent.

“Our scouts and our Clubs do a good enough job throughout the season that they have a very good idea of how their lists are going to finish.”