2020 WHL Bantam Draft Live Show
Zach Hodder, Manager, Player Development for the WHL and Taylor Rocca, Director, Communications for the WHL, will host a live show via the WHL’s YouTube page providing commentary and analysis of all 22 selections in the first round of the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft.
2020 WHL BANTAM DRAFT FIRST ROUND ORDER OF SELECTION
1. Regina Pats (from Swift Current Broncos via Lethbridge)
2. Prince George Cougars
3. Moose Jaw Warriors
4. Tri-City Americans
5. Saskatoon Blades (from Regina Pats)
6. Red Deer Rebels
7. Seattle Thunderbirds
8. Kelowna Rockets
9. Victoria Royals
10. Vancouver Giants
11. Medicine Hat Tigers (from Saskatoon Blades)
12. Calgary Hitmen
13. Brandon Wheat Kings
14. Winnipeg ICE
15. Prince Albert Raiders
16. Lethbridge Hurricanes
17. Prince George Cougars (from Medicine Hat Tigers)
18. Spokane Chiefs
19. Kamloops Blazers
20. Edmonton Oil Kings
21. Swift Current Broncos (from Everett Silvertips)
22. Prince George Cougars (from Portland Winterhawks)
Players eligible for the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft will be 2005-born players who reside in Alberta, B.C., Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories, Yukon, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.