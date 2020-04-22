2020 WHL Bantam Draft Live Show

Zach Hodder, Manager, Player Development for the WHL and Taylor Rocca, Director, Communications for the WHL, will host a live show via the WHL’s YouTube page providing commentary and analysis of all 22 selections in the first round of the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft.

2020 WHL BANTAM DRAFT FIRST ROUND ORDER OF SELECTION

1. Regina Pats (from Swift Current Broncos via Lethbridge)

2. Prince George Cougars

3. Moose Jaw Warriors

4. Tri-City Americans

5. Saskatoon Blades (from Regina Pats)

6. Red Deer Rebels

7. Seattle Thunderbirds

8. Kelowna Rockets

9. Victoria Royals

10. Vancouver Giants

11. Medicine Hat Tigers (from Saskatoon Blades)

12. Calgary Hitmen

13. Brandon Wheat Kings

14. Winnipeg ICE

15. Prince Albert Raiders

16. Lethbridge Hurricanes

17. Prince George Cougars (from Medicine Hat Tigers)

18. Spokane Chiefs

19. Kamloops Blazers

20. Edmonton Oil Kings

21. Swift Current Broncos (from Everett Silvertips)

22. Prince George Cougars (from Portland Winterhawks)

Players eligible for the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft will be 2005-born players who reside in Alberta, B.C., Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories, Yukon, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.