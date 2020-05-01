2020 Western Hockey League Awards celebration to begin May 4
Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the digital celebration schedule for the 2020 WHL Awards. Beginning Monday, May 4 and extending through Thursday, May 21, the WHL will recognize the incredible achievements of the many individuals to have had a positive impact on the league, both on and off the ice, during the 2019-20 WHL season.
2020 WHL Awards Celebration Schedule
|Date
|Trophy/Award
|Monday, May 4
|Bob Clarke Trophy (WHL Top Scorer)
Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy (WHL Regular Season Champions)
|Tuesday, May 5
|Allen Paradice Memorial Trophy (WHL Official of the Year)
|Wednesday, May 6
|WHL Business Award
WHL Governors Award
|Thursday, May 7
|Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy (WHL Coach of the Year)
|Friday, May 8
|Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy (WHL Executive of the Year)
|Monday, May 11
|Jim Donlevy Memorial Trophy (WHL Scholastic Team of the Year)
|Tuesday, May 12
|Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy
(WHL Humanitarian of the Year)
|Wednesday, May 13
|Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman Memorial Trophy
(WHL Scholastic Player of the Year)
|Thursday, May 14
|Brad Hornung Trophy (WHL Most Sportsmanlike Player)
|Friday, May 15
|Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy (WHL Rookie of the Year)
|Monday, May 18
|Del Wilson Memorial Trophy (WHL Goaltender of the Year)
|Tuesday, May 19
|Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy (WHL Defenceman of the Year)
|Wednesday, May 20
|Four Broncos Memorial Trophy (WHL Player of the Year)
2020 WHL Awards Finalists
|Award & Finalists
|Presenting Partner
(where applicable)
|WHL Top Scorer Presented by Kubota Canada
Winner: Adam Beckman, Spokane Chief
|WHL Business Award
Eastern Conference: Lethbridge Hurricanes
Western Conference: Seattle Thunderbirds
|
Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy
(WHL Coach of the Year) Presented by McSweeney’s
Eastern Conference: Brad Lauer, Edmonton Oil Kings
Western Conference: Dennis Williams, Everett Silvertips
|
Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy
(WHL Executive of the Year)
Eastern Conference: Peter Anholt, Lethbridge Hurricanes
Western Conference: Matt Bardsley, Kamloops Blazers
|Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy
(WHL Humanitarian of the Year) Presented by Kia Canada)
Eastern Conference: Riley Fiddler-Schultz, Calgary Hitmen
Western Conference: Jake Gricius, Portland Winterhawks
|
Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman Memorial Trophy
|
Brad Hornung Trophy (WHL Humanitarian of the Year) Presented by Real Canadian Superstore
|
Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy (WHL Rookie of the Year)
Presented by Wawanesa Insurance
Eastern Conference: Dylan Guenther, Edmonton Oil Kings
Western Conference: Logan Stankoven, Kamloops Blazers
|
Del Wilson Memorial Trophy
(WHL Goaltender of the Year)
Eastern Conference: Jiri Patera, Brandon Wheat Kings
Western Conference: Dustin Wolf, Everett Silvertips
|
Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy (WHL Defenceman of the Year) Presented by RE/MAX of Western Canada
Eastern Conference: Calen Addison, Lethbridge Hurricanes
Western Conference: Ty Smith, Spokane Chiefs
|
Four Broncos Memorial Trophy
(WHL Player of the Year)
Eastern Conference: Dylan Cozens, Lethbridge Hurricanes
Western Conference: Adam Beckman, Spokane Chief
