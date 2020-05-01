2020 Western Hockey League Awards celebration to begin May 4

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the digital celebration schedule for the 2020 WHL Awards. Beginning Monday, May 4 and extending through Thursday, May 21, the WHL will recognize the incredible achievements of the many individuals to have had a positive impact on the league, both on and off the ice, during the 2019-20 WHL season.

Visit WHL.ca for complete coverage of the 2020 WHL Awards.

2020 WHL Awards Celebration Schedule

Date Trophy/Award Monday, May 4 Bob Clarke Trophy (WHL Top Scorer)

Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy (WHL Regular Season Champions) Tuesday, May 5 Allen Paradice Memorial Trophy (WHL Official of the Year) Wednesday, May 6 WHL Business Award

WHL Governors Award Thursday, May 7 Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy (WHL Coach of the Year) Friday, May 8 Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy (WHL Executive of the Year) Monday, May 11 Jim Donlevy Memorial Trophy (WHL Scholastic Team of the Year) Tuesday, May 12 Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy

(WHL Humanitarian of the Year) Wednesday, May 13 Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman Memorial Trophy

(WHL Scholastic Player of the Year) Thursday, May 14 Brad Hornung Trophy (WHL Most Sportsmanlike Player) Friday, May 15 Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy (WHL Rookie of the Year) Monday, May 18 Del Wilson Memorial Trophy (WHL Goaltender of the Year) Tuesday, May 19 Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy (WHL Defenceman of the Year) Wednesday, May 20 Four Broncos Memorial Trophy (WHL Player of the Year)

2020 WHL Awards Finalists

Award & Finalists Presenting Partner

(where applicable) WHL Top Scorer Presented by Kubota Canada

Winner: Adam Beckman, Spokane Chief WHL Business Award

Eastern Conference: Lethbridge Hurricanes

Western Conference: Seattle Thunderbirds

Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy

(WHL Coach of the Year) Presented by McSweeney’s

Eastern Conference: Brad Lauer, Edmonton Oil Kings

Western Conference: Dennis Williams, Everett Silvertips

Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy

(WHL Executive of the Year)

Eastern Conference: Peter Anholt, Lethbridge Hurricanes

Western Conference: Matt Bardsley, Kamloops Blazers Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy

(WHL Humanitarian of the Year) Presented by Kia Canada)

Eastern Conference: Riley Fiddler-Schultz, Calgary Hitmen

Western Conference: Jake Gricius, Portland Winterhawks Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman Memorial Trophy

(WHL Scholastic Player of the Year) Presented by CIBC

Eastern Conference: Jakob Brook, Regina Pats

Western Conference: Dylan Garand, Kamloops Blazers Brad Hornung Trophy (WHL Humanitarian of the Year) Presented by Real Canadian Superstore

Eastern Conference: Aliaksei Protas, Prince Albert Raiders

Western Conference: Seth Jarvis, Portland Winterhawks

Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy (WHL Rookie of the Year)

Presented by Wawanesa Insurance

Eastern Conference: Dylan Guenther, Edmonton Oil Kings

Western Conference: Logan Stankoven, Kamloops Blazers

Del Wilson Memorial Trophy

(WHL Goaltender of the Year)

Eastern Conference: Jiri Patera, Brandon Wheat Kings

Western Conference: Dustin Wolf, Everett Silvertips

Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy (WHL Defenceman of the Year) Presented by RE/MAX of Western Canada

Eastern Conference: Calen Addison, Lethbridge Hurricanes

Western Conference: Ty Smith, Spokane Chiefs

Four Broncos Memorial Trophy

(WHL Player of the Year)

Eastern Conference: Dylan Cozens, Lethbridge Hurricanes

Western Conference: Adam Beckman, Spokane Chief



