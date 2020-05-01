MENU
Western Hockey League
May 1, 2020

2020 Western Hockey League Awards celebration to begin May 4

whl awards
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League

 

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the digital celebration schedule for the 2020 WHL Awards. Beginning Monday, May 4 and extending through Thursday, May 21, the WHL will recognize the incredible achievements of the many individuals to have had a positive impact on the league, both on and off the ice, during the 2019-20 WHL season.

Visit WHL.ca for complete coverage of the 2020 WHL Awards.

2020 WHL Awards Celebration Schedule 

Date Trophy/Award
Monday, May 4 Bob Clarke Trophy (WHL Top Scorer)
Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy (WHL Regular Season Champions)
Tuesday, May 5 Allen Paradice Memorial Trophy (WHL Official of the Year)
Wednesday, May 6 WHL Business Award
WHL Governors Award
Thursday, May 7 Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy (WHL Coach of the Year)
Friday, May 8 Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy (WHL Executive of the Year)
Monday, May 11 Jim Donlevy Memorial Trophy (WHL Scholastic Team of the Year)
Tuesday, May 12 Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy
(WHL Humanitarian of the Year)
Wednesday, May 13 Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman Memorial Trophy
(WHL Scholastic Player of the Year)
Thursday, May 14 Brad Hornung Trophy (WHL Most Sportsmanlike Player)
Friday, May 15 Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy (WHL Rookie of the Year)
Monday, May 18 Del Wilson Memorial Trophy (WHL Goaltender of the Year)
Tuesday, May 19 Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy (WHL Defenceman of the Year)
Wednesday, May 20 Four Broncos Memorial Trophy (WHL Player of the Year)

 

2020 WHL Awards Finalists

Award & Finalists Presenting Partner
(where applicable)
WHL Top Scorer Presented by Kubota Canada
Winner: Adam Beckman, Spokane Chief		 Kubota
WHL Business Award
Eastern Conference: Lethbridge Hurricanes
Western Conference: Seattle Thunderbirds

Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy
(WHL Coach of the Year) Presented by McSweeney’s
Eastern Conference: Brad Lauer, Edmonton Oil Kings
Western Conference: Dennis Williams, Everett Silvertips

 McSweeney's

Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy
(WHL Executive of the Year)
Eastern Conference: Peter Anholt, Lethbridge Hurricanes
Western Conference: Matt Bardsley, Kamloops Blazers
Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy
(WHL Humanitarian of the Year) Presented by Kia Canada)
Eastern Conference: Riley Fiddler-Schultz, Calgary Hitmen
Western Conference: Jake Gricius, Portland Winterhawks		 Kia
 

Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman Memorial Trophy
(WHL Scholastic Player of the Year) Presented by CIBC
Eastern Conference: Jakob Brook, Regina Pats
Western Conference: Dylan Garand, Kamloops Blazers 

 CIBC
 

Brad Hornung Trophy (WHL Humanitarian of the Year) Presented by Real Canadian Superstore
Eastern Conference: Aliaksei Protas, Prince Albert Raiders
Western Conference: Seth Jarvis, Portland Winterhawks

 Superstore

Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy (WHL Rookie of the Year)
Presented by Wawanesa Insurance
Eastern Conference: Dylan Guenther, Edmonton Oil Kings
Western Conference: Logan Stankoven, Kamloops Blazers		 Wawanesa

Del Wilson Memorial Trophy
(WHL Goaltender of the Year)
Eastern Conference: Jiri Patera, Brandon Wheat Kings
Western Conference: Dustin Wolf, Everett Silvertips 

Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy (WHL Defenceman of the Year) Presented by RE/MAX of Western Canada
Eastern Conference: Calen Addison, Lethbridge Hurricanes
Western Conference: Ty Smith, Spokane Chiefs		 RE:MAX

Four Broncos Memorial Trophy
(WHL Player of the Year)
Eastern Conference: Dylan Cozens, Lethbridge Hurricanes
Western Conference: Adam Beckman, Spokane Chief


About the Western Hockey League
Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 350 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.

More News
WHL Season Rewind: Point streak leaders
2 hours ago
WHL Classics: Lethbridge Hurricanes at Saskatoon Blades
8 hours ago
Brady Birnie signs WHL Standard Player Agreement with Swift Current Broncos
10 hours ago
Oliver Tulk signs WHL Standard Player Agreement with Calgary Hitmen
12 hours ago
1:04
Dustin Wolf signs three-year, entry-level contract with Calgary Flames
12 hours ago
1:52
2020 WHL Bantam Draft Review: Portland Winterhawks
13 hours ago