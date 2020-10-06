2020 NHL Draft: WHL Live Blog

The 2020 NHL Draft was originally slated to be hosted in Montreal, Que., in June. But due to COVID-19, the NHL’s annual restocking was moved online into a digital format and will be hosted Tuesday, October 6 (first round) and Wednesday, October 7 (Rounds 2-7) with coverage provided by Sportsnet.

A total of 52 WHL players were ranked by NHL Central Scouting in advance of the 2020 NHL Draft, including Prince Albert Raiders defenceman Kaiden Guhle, who tops the WHL charts at eighth overall. READ MORE

Follow along with the WHL’s 2020 NHL Draft Live Blog for ongoing updates throughout Tuesday and Wednesday. Head on over to Twitter for complete coverage.

MORE TO COME…