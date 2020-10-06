MENU
2020 NHL Draft Coverage – October 6 & 7
October 6, 2020

2020 NHL Draft: WHL Live Blog

NHL Draft
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League

The 2020 NHL Draft was originally slated to be hosted in Montreal, Que., in June. But due to COVID-19, the NHL’s annual restocking was moved online into a digital format and will be hosted Tuesday, October 6 (first round) and Wednesday, October 7 (Rounds 2-7) with coverage provided by Sportsnet.

A total of 52 WHL players were ranked by NHL Central Scouting in advance of the 2020 NHL Draft, including Prince Albert Raiders defenceman Kaiden Guhle, who tops the WHL charts at eighth overall. READ MORE

Follow along with the WHL’s 2020 NHL Draft Live Blog for ongoing updates throughout Tuesday and Wednesday. Head on over to Twitter for complete coverage.

MORE TO COME…

 

More News
2020 NHL Draft Preview: 52 WHL players highlight NHL Central Scouting ranks
15 hours ago
41:51
WHL Podcast – Episode 11: NHL Draft Edition
15 hours ago
2:56
NHL Draft – Get to Know: Kaiden Guhle, Prince Albert Raiders
16 hours ago
2:24
NHL Draft – Get to Know: Seth Jarvis, Portland Winterhawks
16 hours ago
3:20
NHL Draft – Get to Know: Connor Zary, Kamloops Blazers
17 hours ago
WHL at the NHL Draft: A first-round history
22 hours ago