2020 CHL Import Draft: WHL Clubs Order of Selection

The 2020 CHL Import Draft is scheduled to get underway Tuesday, June 30 at 9 a.m. MT, with all but two WHL Clubs preparing to make at least one selection.

The two-round draft will be conducted online with the order of selection rotating through each of the CHL’s three leagues, using an inverse order of final regular season standings from 2019-20. Selecting third overall, the Swift Current Broncos will be the first WHL Club to make a pick on Tuesday morning.

Each team in the CHL is permitted to dress and play a maximum of two import players each season.

The Everett Silvertips and Portland Winterhawks have both submitted Import protected lists for 2020-21, with each featuring two returning Import players. As a result, both Everett and Portland will not make any selections during Tuesday’ CHL Import Draft.

The Silvertips are set to return forward Michal Gut and defenceman Kasper Puutio for 2020-21. Gut, a product of the Czech Republic, was selected 57th overall by the Silvertips during the 2019 CHL Import Draft, and went on to register 36 points (13G-23A) in his WHL rookie campaign. As for Puutio, the mobile rearguard was selected first overall by the Swift Current Broncos in the 2019 CHL Import Draft, before being dealt to Everett ahead of the WHL Trade Deadline. In 56 games split between Swift Current and Everett, the Finnish import notched 28 points (5G-23A).

Both Gut (176th) and Puutio (76th) are ranked by NHL Central Scouting ahead of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Meanwhile, the Winterhawks are set to return forward Simon Knak and defenceman Jonas Brøndberg for 2020-21. Knak, a product of Switzerland, was selected 40th overall by the Winterhawks during the 2019 CHL Import Draft, and secured 34 points (9G-25A) in 49 games this past season. Brøndberg was taken 100thoverall by Portland in 2019, and notched 22 points (9G-13A) in 50 games from the blueline.

Both Knak (81st) and Brøndberg (115th) are ranked by NHL Central Scouting ahead of the 2020 NHL Draft.

The complete order of selection for the 2020 CHL Import Draft can be found HERE.

2020 CHL Import Draft – WHL Clubs Order of Selection

First Round

3. Swift Current Broncos

6. Moose Jaw Warriors

9. Tri-City Americans

12. Prince George Cougars

15. Regina Pats

18. Red Deer Rebels

21. Seattle Thunderbirds

24. Kelowna Rockets

27. Victoria Royals

30. Vancouver Giants

33. Saskatoon Blades

36. Calgary Hitmen

39. Brandon Wheat Kings

42. Winnipeg ICE

45. Prince Albert Raiders

48. Lethbridge Hurricanes

51. Medicine Hat Tigers

54. Spokane Chiefs

56. Kamloops Blazers

58. Edmonton Oil Kings

59. Everett Silvertips (pass)

60. Portland Winterhawks (pass)

Second Round

63. Swift Current Broncos

66. Moose Jaw Warriors (pass)

69. Tri-City Americans

72. Prince George Cougars (pass)

75. Regina Pats (pass)

78. Red Deer Rebels (pass)

81. Seattle Thunderbirds (pass)

84. Kelowna Rockets (pass)

87. Victoria Royals (pass)

90. Vancouver Giants

93. Saskatoon Blades (pass)

96. Calgary Hitmen

99. Brandon Wheat Kings

102. Winnipeg ICE

105. Prince Albert Raiders

108. Lethbridge Hurricanes (pass)

111. Medicine Hat Tigers (pass)

114. Spokane Chiefs (pass)

116. Kamloops Blazers (pass)

118. Edmonton Oil Kings (pass)

119. Everett Silvertips (pass)

120. Portland Winterhawks (pass)