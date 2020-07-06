2020 CHL Import Draft social media summary

Get to know the Western Hockey League’s next wave of international talent with all of the WHL Club selections from the 2020 CHL Import draft. Listed by team, find out details on new WHL import players such as position, nationality and NHL Draft status, plus social media highlights and organizational outlooks.

Brandon Wheat Kings:

Selection 39. Yaroslav Busygin D Russia (2021)

With our selection of Yaroslav Busygin in today's #CHLImportDraft, Yaroslav is the first 🇷🇺 Russian drafted by the Wheat Kings since taking Ivan Provorov in 2014. Read: https://t.co/sLLc91L9x7#BWK 🌾👑 pic.twitter.com/O81IQNQgP1 — Brandon Wheat Kings (@bdnwheatkings) June 30, 2020

Calgary Hitmen:

Selection 36. Jonas Peterek F Czech Republic (2020)*

Selection 96. Alexei Garapuchik D Belarus (2021)

The Calgary Hitmen Hockey Club today announced the selections of forward Jonas Peterek and defenceman Alexei Garapuchik in the 2020 CHL Import Draft. All the details here ⬇️https://t.co/FaZV5dNeeJ pic.twitter.com/p3KhJXhibO — Calgary Hitmen (@WHLHitmen) June 30, 2020

Edmonton Oil Kings:

Selection 58. Janis Svanenbergs F Latvia (2020)*

Hmm, his bio says he's from Riga, Latvia, but based on this highlight reel he could easily hail from Snipe City… 🎯 Here's what the #OilKings are getting with today's #CHLImportDraft selection, forward Janis Svanenbergs! pic.twitter.com/BevIdNMvR0 — Edmonton Oil Kings (@EdmOilKings) June 30, 2020

Kamloops Blazers:

Selection 56. Viktor Persson D Sweden (2020)

Viktor Persson! 🇸🇪🇸🇪🇸🇪

#37 working the PP assist and then leading the rush! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/h5mtJtfeT5 — Kamloops Blazers (@blazerhockey) July 1, 2020

Kelowna Rockets:

Selection 24. Michael Krutil D Czech Republic (2020)

In case you missed it, the Rockets selected Czech defenceman Michael Krutil 24th overall in the 2020 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft earlier today. Details ➡️ https://t.co/nOI1K4Ii8x pic.twitter.com/zXt3Nil8Ll — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) June 30, 2020

Lethbridge Hurricanes:

Selection 48. Nikita Chibrikov F Russia (2021)

Medicine Hat Tigers:

Selection 51. Oskari Kuntonen F Finland (2020)

Moose Jaw Warriors:

Selection 6. Martin Rysavy F Czech Republic (2021)

General Manager Alan Millar comments on the 2020 CHL Import Draft & the selection of Martin Rysavy. For the full interview head to: https://t.co/Tf9BT4vHdH pic.twitter.com/wHWos8H2FB — Moose Jaw Warriors (@MJWARRIORS) June 30, 2020

Prince Albert Raiders:

Selection 45. Uladzislau Shyla F Belarus (2021)

The Raiders picked 2003-born Belarusian forward Uladzislau Shyla in the 2020 @CHLHockey Import Draft. 📲Get the details on the Raiders App, or online here: https://t.co/1QSSqDZZU0#GoRaidersGo #CHLImportDraft pic.twitter.com/VSwU9s3M5H — Prince Albert Raiders (@PARaidersHockey) June 30, 2020

Prince George Cougars:

12. Jonni Karkkainen F Finland (2021)

Red Deer Rebels:

Selection 18. Tomas Chlubna F Czech Republic (2020)

Regina Pats:

Selection 15. Stanislav Svozil D Czech Republic (2021)

With the 15th overall pick in the 2020 CHL Import Draft, the Pats are proud to select defenceman Stanislav Svozil from the Czech Republic!!#JoinTheRegiment pic.twitter.com/BLUHb0LyEq — Regina Pats (@WHLPats) June 30, 2020

Saskatoon Blades:

Selection 33. Brad Lambert F Finland (2022)

"He is one of the best 2003-born players in the world and we feel we are a great option for him to develop his game under coach Mitch Love." GM @colinpriestner knows it's a long shot, but there's a chance Brad Lambert could commit to Saskatoon. READ | https://t.co/APae7RPD0T pic.twitter.com/wX4Joyiq3D — Saskatoon Blades (@BladesHockey) July 1, 2020

Seattle Thunderbirds:

Selection 21. Samuel Knazko D Slovakia (2020)

ICYMI We selected defenseman Samuel Knazko in the CHL Import Draft

➡️ https://t.co/SC0NzEyfuC pic.twitter.com/ig5deoBAVL — Seattle Thunderbirds (@SeattleTbirds) July 1, 2020

Spokane Chiefs:

Selection 54. David Jiricek D Czech Republic (2022)

🇨🇿 | With the 54th overall pick in the #CHLImportDraft, the Chiefs are proud to select… David Jiricek

Defenseman

Czech Republic Welcome to #Spokane, David!#GoChiefsGo pic.twitter.com/4JQ1UE8MIG — Spokane Chiefs (@spokanechiefs) June 30, 2020

Swift Current Broncos:

Selection 3. Oliver Fatul D Slovakia (2020)

Selection 63. Vladislav Demidovich F Belarus (2020)

ICYMI: The Broncos added a forward and a defenceman in today's #CHLImportDraft. Read: https://t.co/dYYqNcTNOz pic.twitter.com/UEyvruh40U — Swift Current Broncos (@SCBroncos) June 30, 2020

Tri-City Americans:

Selection 9. Tomas Suchanek G Czech Republic (2021)

Selection 69. Andrej Golian D Slovakia (2020)*

Vancouver Giants:

Selection 30. Fabian Lysell F Sweden (2021)

Selection 90. Marko Stacha D Slovakia (2020)

DRAFTED! With the 30th overall pick in the 2020 @CHLHockey Import Draft, the Giants selected Swedish forward Fabian Lysell. Lysell, a 2003-born forward, is considered a top prospect for the 2021 NHL Draft. Details 📎: https://t.co/r6G7B32yyg pic.twitter.com/5WcUDqQjeD — Vancouver Giants (@WHLGiants) June 30, 2020

DRAFTED! With the 90th overall pick in the 2020 @CHLHockey Import Draft, the Giants selected 2002-born Slovakian defenceman Marko Stacha. Stacha is eligible for the 2020 NHL Draft. More Details 📎: https://t.co/D4brzWmpYX pic.twitter.com/eosqN6yf6H — Vancouver Giants (@WHLGiants) June 30, 2020

Victoria Royals:

Selection 27. Marcus Almquist F Denmark (2021)

Take a look at these slick moves from our newest import player, @MarcusAlmquist (#13 in white)! 🇩🇰 pic.twitter.com/tKee5hAeuZ — Victoria Royals (@victoriaroyals) June 30, 2020

Winnipeg ICE:

Selection 42. Henri Nikkanen F Finland (Winnipeg Jets)

Selection 102. Eugen Rabcan G Slovakia (2020)*

NEWS | Winnipeg ICE Select Henri Nikkanen and Eugen Rabcan in 2020 CHL Import Draft. READ🔗 https://t.co/ErVd0bASOh Winnipeg ICE Import Draft Coverage is presented by @originaljoes pic.twitter.com/JmCZeKSGky — Winnipeg ICE (@WHLWpgICE) June 30, 2020

*indicates the second year of 2020 NHL Draft eligibility.