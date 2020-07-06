MENU
July 6, 2020

2020 CHL Import Draft social media summary

chl import draft
Canadian Hockey League
by
Canadian Hockey League

 

Get to know the Western Hockey League’s next wave of international talent with all of the WHL Club selections from the 2020 CHL Import draft. Listed by team, find out details on new WHL import players such as position, nationality and NHL Draft status, plus social media highlights and organizational outlooks.

Brandon Wheat Kings:
Selection 39. Yaroslav Busygin D Russia (2021)

Calgary Hitmen:
Selection 36. Jonas Peterek F Czech Republic (2020)*
Selection 96. Alexei Garapuchik D Belarus (2021)

Edmonton Oil Kings:
Selection 58. Janis Svanenbergs F Latvia (2020)*

Kamloops Blazers:
Selection 56. Viktor Persson D Sweden (2020)

Kelowna Rockets:
Selection 24. Michael Krutil D Czech Republic (2020)

Lethbridge Hurricanes:
Selection 48. Nikita Chibrikov F Russia (2021)

Medicine Hat Tigers:
Selection 51. Oskari Kuntonen F Finland (2020)

Moose Jaw Warriors:
Selection 6. Martin Rysavy F Czech Republic (2021)

Prince Albert Raiders:
Selection 45. Uladzislau Shyla F Belarus (2021)

Prince George Cougars:
12. Jonni Karkkainen F Finland (2021)

Red Deer Rebels:
Selection 18. Tomas Chlubna F Czech Republic (2020)

Regina Pats:
Selection 15. Stanislav Svozil D Czech Republic (2021)

Saskatoon Blades:
Selection 33. Brad Lambert F Finland (2022)

Seattle Thunderbirds:
Selection 21. Samuel Knazko D Slovakia (2020)

Spokane Chiefs:
Selection 54. David Jiricek D Czech Republic (2022)

Swift Current Broncos:
Selection 3. Oliver Fatul D Slovakia (2020)
Selection 63. Vladislav Demidovich F Belarus (2020)

Tri-City Americans:
Selection 9. Tomas Suchanek G Czech Republic (2021)
Selection 69. Andrej Golian D Slovakia (2020)*

Vancouver Giants:
Selection 30. Fabian Lysell F Sweden (2021)
Selection 90. Marko Stacha D Slovakia (2020)

Victoria Royals:
Selection 27. Marcus Almquist F Denmark (2021)

Winnipeg ICE:
Selection 42. Henri Nikkanen F Finland (Winnipeg Jets)
Selection 102. Eugen Rabcan G Slovakia (2020)*

*indicates the second year of 2020 NHL Draft eligibility.

More News
Warriors add Burnett to coaching staff
18 hours ago
2020 WHL Graduating Class: Week One
5 days ago
Royals acquire rights to Wyatt Wilson from Broncos
1 week ago
1:00
Golden Knights sign former Wheat Kings goaltender Patera to entry-level contract
1 week ago
WHL Clubs select 25 players from eight nations in 2020 CHL Import Draft
1 week ago
WHL All-Time Great Import Players: A List
1 week ago