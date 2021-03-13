2020-21 WHL Season Preview: Winnipeg ICE

As the 2020-21 WHL Regular Season comes to fruition, we preview each of the Clubs that will compete in an unprecedented divisional format featuring a 24-game schedule.

President, General Manager, & Alternate Governor: Matt Cockell

Head Coach: James Patrick

2019-20 Record: 38-24-1-0, 77 points

2019-20 Divisional Finish: Second Place

2019-20 Top Scorers: RW Isaac Johnson (28-45–73); RW Michal Teply (29-34–63); C Peyton Krebs (12-48–60)

2020-21 – 20-year-olds: LW Jackson Leppard (20-16–36); LW Anderson MacDonald (22-22–44) QMJHL*; G Carl Stankowski (1-1-1-0, 3.30, .884)

2020-21 Season Opener: Saturday, March 13 – Winnipeg ICE at Brandon Wheat Kings

Last Game: Wednesday, March 11, 2020 – ICE (6) at Pats (2)

Overview: Last season was the Winnipeg ICE’s first in the East Division, and they made it clear that they were here to win. After five consecutive losing seasons, the ICE exploded during the 2019-20 season, finishing second in the East Division with a record of 38-24-1-0.

Offensive threats Connor McLennon and Owen Pederson were leaned on to provide the offense during the absence of captain Peyton Krebs, and they will now have even more weapons this season with the addition of 2019 WHL Draft second overall pick Conor Geekie.

Throw in 2018 WHL Draft second overall pick Carson Lambos, who took the WHL by storm last year, and the ICE are once again poised to be one of the scariest teams in the league.

Head coach James Patrick, who played 1,280 games in the NHL, returns along with assistant Josh Green who played in 341 NHL games, giving the ICE 1,621 games of NHL playing experience behind the bench this season.

Key Players: Coming back from an Achilles injury isn’t easy for most people and it may not have been for Peyton Krebs but you couldn’t tell. Krebs missed the first part of the season rehabilitating but once he was back on the ice there was no stopping him. In 38 games he recorded 68 points (12G-58A), a nearly two-points-per-game average. Krebs joined the Vegas Golden Knights for last seasons playoffs and appeared in five games with the Henderson Silver Knights of the AHL this season, recording five points (1G-4A).

Krebs’ partner in crime, Connor McLennon also had to deal with his own adversity. The dynamic forward’s season was cut short due to injury, but luckily he had shown NHL teams he was a can’t-pass-on player and the Philadelphia Flyers took him in the sixth round of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Helping out with the offense this season will be newcomers Anderson MacDonald and Conor Geekie. MacDonald joins the ICE from the Saint John Sea Dogs of the QMHJL. MacDonald suited up for 196 games in the QMJHL posting 142 points (85G-57A) with four Clubs before making his way out west.

Geekie on the other hand just had to drive down the highway to get to Winnipeg. The Strathclair, Man. native appeared in seven games last season with the ICE and was named an all-star at the 2019 WHL Cup.

Staying with second overall picks, Carson Lambos already has teams sweating nervously. Starting this season in the Under-20 league in Finland, Lambos recorded 11 points (2G-9A) in 13 games and appeared in two games in the Liiga – Finland’s top league. The smooth skating defenceman is one of the highest-rated prospects for the 2021 NHL Draft.

In net, Carl Stankowski ends his WHL career looking for another title. Stankowski backstopped the Seattle Thunderbirds to a WHL Championship his first year in the WHL and the ICE are hoping for more of that magic this season.

Tidbits: Winnipeg ICE Vice President, Hockey Operations and Assistant General Manager, Jake Heisinger, shares the same job title as his father, Craig Heisinger who is the Sr. Vice President, Hockey Operations and Assistant General Manager for the Winnipeg Jets of the National Hockey League.