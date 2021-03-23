2020-21 WHL Season Preview: Victoria Royals

General Manager & Head Coach: Dan Price

2019-20 Record: 32-24-6-2, 72 points

2019-20 Divisional Finish: Second Place (B.C.)

2019-20 Top Scorers: LW Brayden Tracey (22-39–61); C Gary Haden (25-30–55); RW Tarun Fizer (19-34–53)

2020-21 – 20-year-olds: D Matthew Smith (2-9–11); LW Brandon Cutler (17-21–38); G Adam Evanoff (3.69 GAA, .897 SV%, 13 wins)

2020-21 – Season Opener: Friday, March 26 – Victoria Royals at Kelowna Rockets

Last Game: Wednesday, March 11, 2020 – Royals (3) at Rockets (2)

Overview: The Victoria Royals won’t be taking the ferry as often this season, but they also won’t be home on the Island. Head coach Dan Price earned a promotion this offseason as he was given General Manager duties after the departure of longtime GM. Cam Hope. Price inherits one of the most successful Clubs in recent history as the Royals have made the post season every year since their move from Chilliwack in 2011.

Anaheim Ducks first round pick Brayden Tracey was picked up along with 20-year-old goaltender Adam Evanoff from the Moose Jaw Warriors last season and both players are expected to be key players for the Royals this season. Throw in four 16-year-old forwards and the Royals will have one of the youngest groups in the bubble in the Okanagan.

Key Players: In 123 WHL games, Brayden Tracey has recorded 144 points (58G-86A) and his ability to create offense is a big reason the Anaheim Ducks used the 29th pick at the 2019 NHL Draft to scoop him up. Tracey will be flying in the bubble considering he got in 12 games with the San Diego Gulls of the AHL to start this season.

Joining Tracey on the scoresheet this season will be recently named captain Tarun Fizer. Fizer, who enters his fourth season in the WHL, has improved his stat line by nearly 20 points each of the years he has been in the league. The product of Chestermere, Alta., scored nearly a point per game last season – 53 points in 57 games.

Bringing the energy each night will be a bevy of rookies. 16-year-olds Carter Dereniwsky, Brayden Schuurman and Tanner Scott are all talented, skilled and competitive players that can play up and down a lineup. Dereniwsky was a tournament all-star at the 2019 WHL Cup and Schuurman was captain of the bronze medal winning Team BC.

On the defence Matthew Smith leads a young group of defencemen. Smith has appeared in 189 career WHL games, all with the Royals, and has accumulated 32 career points (6G-26A). Joining Smith as the only Royal with over 100 games of WHL experience is Graeme Bryks. Bryks has 109 games of WHL action in his career and has tallied 16 points (5G-11A).

Filling out the rest of the Royals blueline are the young guys. 2019 WHL Draft first round pick Jason Spizawka is one of three 16-year-old defenceman on the Royals roster this season. Spizawka, Kalem Parker and Luke Shipley will compete for ice time on a young Royals blueline.

Between the pipes, 20-year-old goaltender Adam Evanoff looks to end his junior hockey career on a high note. Evanoff, who was traded to the Royals from Moose Jaw last season, will need to be his best every night and provide stability in the blue paint. In his career Evanoff has a record of 47-38-7-3 along with five appearances in the playoffs where he has accumulated a 2.68 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage.

Tidbits: The Royals will have 12 rookies on their roster this season including six 16-year-olds, which is the most in the WHL this season… Head Coach Dan Price graduated from the University of Saskatchewan’s Law Faculty in 2001 and was called to the bar in 2002. Price worked as a litigator in Calgary before first joining the Regina Pats as a scout in 2005.