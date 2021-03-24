2020-21 WHL Season Preview: Vancouver Giants

As the 2020-21 WHL Regular Season comes to fruition, we preview each of the Clubs that will compete in an unprecedented divisional format featuring a 24-game schedule.

General Manager: Barclay Parneta

Head Coach: Michael Dyck

2019-20 Record: 32-24-4-2, 70 points

2019-20 Divisional Finish: Third Place (B.C.)

2019-20 Top Scorers: C Tristen Nielsen (30-35–65); C Eric Florchuk (21-36–57); C Justin Sourdif (26-28–54)

2020-21 – 20-year-olds: C Tristen Nielsen (30-35–65); C Eric Florchuk (21-36–57); D Alex Kannok Leipert (3-19–22)

2020-21 – Season Opener: Friday, March 26 – Vancouver Giants at Kamloops Blazers

Last Game: Saturday, March 7, 2020 – Giants (3) at Cougars (4) OT

Overview: Coming one win away from the WHL Championship in 2019, the Vancouver Giants are set to regain their championship pedigree with a new look, young Giants Club. Head Coach Michael Dyck enters his third season at the reins of the Giants and brings with him a wealth of coaching experience but maybe more importantly bubble experience. Dyck was an assistant coach with Team Canada at the recent World Junior Championship in Edmonton and brought back a silver medal. He has an impressive list of accolades, winning both at the U16 and U18 level, along with a silver medal as a Head Coach at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and a gold medal at the World Junior Championship last season.

The major focus for the Club in 2020-21 will be to develop their backend, as much has changed with the departure of star Bowen Byram, who is currently playing for the Colorado Avalanche. Captain Alex Kannok Liepert and fellow 20-year-olds Eric Florchuk and Tristen Nielsen will guide a deep Giants roster looking to re-establish their place at the top of the division.

Key Players: Taken 87th overall at the 2020 NHL Draft by the Florida Panthers, Justin Sourdif is fresh off a strong sophomore season with the Giants posting 54 points in 57 games. Sourdif’s impact is also felt outside of the WHL. In 2019 he represented Team Canada at the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup where he tallied five points in the five games.

Sourdif will look to complement his game playing alongside another talented Giants forward and the Clubs leading scorer from last season, Tristen Nielsen. Nielsen enters his final season of junior hockey following up a breakout season that saw him produce nearly double his career high in points at 65. Nielsen led the Giants special teams’ units, scoring nine of his 30 goals on the power play along with producing two shorthanded goals.

Between the pipes, Trent Miner saw a busy extended off-season. The 2019 Colorado Avalanche draft pick spent his offseason getting integrated into the Avalanche system as he joined the Colorado Eagles of the AHL and appeared in six games for the team, recording one shutout and a 2-3-1 record.

The Giants will not only be leaning on their veteran leaders to perform each night. A well-rounded group of young threats are poised to breakout – like 2018 WHL first-round pick Zack Ostapchuk who won the CSSHL U18 Championship with Northern Alberta X-Treme Prep in 2019.

It’s not just the young threat up front that need to be gamers every night. On the backend, Justin Lies will look to establish himself after being the youngest player on the Giants last season. Having a handful of rookies only appearing in three games or less last season, look to see Julian Cull, Kadyn Chabot, Colton Langkow, Brenden Pentecost, and Nicco Camazzola make their WHL impact as they fight for full-time position with the Club.

Tidbits: The Giants brought it in three new faces this offseason to provide leadership to the team: centre Adam Hall, left winger Bryce Bader, and right winger Dallon Wilton… Keith McCambridge joins the Giants on the bench this season as an Associate Coach. McCambridge joins the Giants from the Hartford Wolfpack of the AHL.