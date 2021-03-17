2020-21 WHL Season Preview: Tri-City Americans

As the 2020-21 WHL Regular Season comes to fruition, we preview each of the Clubs that will compete in an unprecedented divisional format featuring a 24-game schedule.

Governor / General Manager: Bob Tory

Head Coach: Kelly Buchberger

2019-20 Record: 17-40-4-2, 40 points

2019-20 Divisional Finish: Fifth Place

2019-20 Top Scorers: RW Sasha Mutala (28-39–67); C Connor Bouchard (10-34–44); C Jadon Joseph (12-21–33)

2020-21 – 20-year-olds: C Jack Barnes; LW Nick Bowman (9-18–27); D Luke Zazula (6-17–23)

2020-21 – Season Opener: Thursday, March 18 – Portland Winterhawks at Tri-City Americans

Last Game: Sunday, March 8 – Blazers (6) at Americans (1)

Overview: Led by Colorado Avalanche prospect Sasha Mutala and newly-minted captain Luke Zazula, the Tri-City Americans aim to climb the U.S. Division standings in 2020-21.

After making playoff appearances in three consecutive seasons, 2019-20 served as the first year of a rebuild and the Americans missed out qualifying for the playoffs. That’s neither here nor there, because ultimately no WHL team competed in the post-season after COVID-19 stole the spring sprint from all.

Key to success this year is skyscraper goaltender Talyn Boyko, who at nearly 6-foot-8 and 200 pounds finds himself on NHL Central Scouting’s Players to Watch List for the 2021 NHL Draft. The 18-year-old product of Drumheller, Alta., saw action in 24 games last season, battling to a 5-13-1-1 record. A former third-round pick (53rd overall), Boyko will start the 2020-21 season as the Americans undisputed No. 1 netminder for the first time in his career.

Key Players: There’s no questioning the pure talent of 19-year-old right winger Sasha Mutala. The 6-foot, 190-pound product of Vancouver, B.C. enjoyed a career season in 2019-20, registering 67 points (28G-39A) in 62 games – serving as a strong follow-up to being selected by by the Colorado Avalanche in the fifth round (140th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

Originally selected in the first round (sixth overall) of the 2016 WHL Draft, Mutala will once again be relied on to pace the offense. With 134 points (59G-75A) in 198 career WHL games, there’s plenty of reason to believe he will do just that.

Playing the role of ultimate pest is 5-foot-7, 160-pound buzzsaw Connor Bouchard. The product of Cochrane, Alta. has established himself as a reliable WHL player over the past three seasons, thanks largely in part to his reliability at both ends of the rink. A former eighth round pick (161st overall) in the 2016 WHL Draft, the 20-year-old Bouchard can contribute offensively as well, having registered a career-high 44 points (10G-34A) in 54 games last season.

Boyko isn’t the only American on the 2021 NHL Draft radar, with defenceman Marc Lajoie joining him on that same list, and set to anchor the blueline in 2020-21. The 17-year-old product of St. Alberta, Alta., made his WHL debut in 2019-20, skating in 63 contests and tallying 13 points (8G-5A). There’s plenty of opportunity this season and no question the 6-foot-5, 220-pound rearguard can grow into a bigger role.

The most interesting new addition for the Americans, arguably, comes in the form of 6-foot-3, 185-pound Slovakian import defenceman Andrej Golian. Selected in the second round (69th overall) of the 2020 CHL Import Draft, Golian will be one of few import skaters in the WHL this season, having remainder in North America after representing his coutry at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton.

Tidbits: Tuesday afternoon, the Americans announced their leadership group for the 2020-21 season, with defenceman Luke Zazula named the 32nd captain in franchise history. Joining Zazula as alternate captains are Bouchard, defenceman Mitchell Brown, and Mutala.