2020-21 WHL Season Preview: Spokane Chiefs

As the 2020-21 WHL Regular Season comes to fruition, we preview each of the Clubs that will compete in an unprecedented divisional format featuring a 24-game schedule.

General Manager: Scott Carter

Head Coach: Adam Maglio

2019-20 Record: 41-18-4-1, 87 points

2019-20 Divisional Finish: Third Place

2019-20 Top Scorers: LW Adam Beckman (48-59–107); C Eli Zummack (22-64–86); LW Luke Toporowski (29-31–60)

2020-21 – 20-year-olds: Zummack; D Matt Leduc (2-6–8); D Bobby Russell (6-16–22)

2020-21 – Season Opener: Friday, March 19 – Spokane Chiefs at Seattle Thunderbirds

Last Game: Tuesday, March 10, 2020 – Blazers (0) at Chiefs (3)

Overview: High-flying WHL Player of the Year Adam Beckman returns to the Spokane Chiefs with his sights set on another WHL scoring title in 2020-21.

A year old, a year faster, a year stronger, and a year wiser, there is no reason to believe that the Minnesota Wild prospect isn’t capable of leading the Chiefs in their pursuit of a U.S. Division while defending his scoring crown at the same time.

Yes, longtime Chiefs defenceman Ty Smith is no longer patrolling the blueline, meaning veteran 20-yaer-olds Matt Leduc and Bobby Russell will be leaned on.

Smith wasn’t the only key departure from Spokane this off-season, as Manny Viveiros left his head coaching position after accepting the same role with the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League. In his place stands Adam Maglio, who after one season as an Associate Coach with the Chiefs, takes over as Head Coach. Maglio, 34, spent two seasons as Head Coach of the BCHL’s Prince George Spruce Kings, before joining the Chiefs in 2019-20.

Key Players: Captain Eli Zummack returns for his 20-year-old swan song and should have his way in the offensive end of the rink, once again.

Meanwhile, 6-foot-6, 223-pound Jack Finley should receive a boost after hearing his name called by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second round (57th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft. The product of Kelowna, B.C. enjoyed a career campaign in 2019-20, collecting 57 points (19G-38A) in 61 games.

Another name to keep eyes on is Ben Thornton. The 17-year-old native of Chilliwack, B.C., was a first-round pick (15th overall) of the Chiefs in the 2019 WHL Draft, and is set to embark on full-time WHL duties after debuting in one game last season.

Second-year blueliner Graham Sward has been noticed by NHL Central Scouting, making the service’s Players to Watch List for the 2021 NHL Draft. Originally a first-round pick (17th overall) of the Chiefs in the 2018 WHL Draft, the 6-foot-3, 177-pound product of Abbotsford, B.C., got into 55 WHL games during his rookie season, notching 17 points (2G-15A) in the process.

In net, the Chiefs are facing life without the energetic presence of Lukáš Pařík, who went 22-7-2-0 during his lone season in the WHL. Returning to the cage is 19-year-old Campbell Arnold, who saw his 2019-20 season end prematurely due to injury. The product of Nanaimo, B.C., was enjoying a strong campaign, having gone 10-8-1-1 with a 2.59 goals-against average, .902 save percentage and one shutout in 22 appearances. The former second-round WHL Draft selection will look to make the most of ample opportunity in 2020-21.

Tidbits: Did you know that Head Coach Adam Maglio played two seasons in Hong Kong? Maglio, who hails from Nelson, B.C., spent the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons playing for the Hong Kong Tycoons of the China Ice Hockey League, collecting 54 points (25G-29A) in 28 games…