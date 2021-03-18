2020-21 WHL Season Preview: Portland Winterhawks

As the 2020-21 WHL Regular Season comes to fruition, we preview each of the Clubs that will compete in an unprecedented divisional format featuring a 24-game schedule.

Vice President / General Manager / Head Coach: Mike Johnston

2019-20 Record: 45-11-3-4, 97 points

2019-20 Divisional Finish: First Place (WHL)

2019-20 Top Scorers: C Seth Jarvis (42-56–98); LW Jaydon Dureau (19-51–70); C Reece Newkirk (29-36–65)

2020-21 – 20-year-olds: RW Mason Mannek (12-18–30); D Nick Cicek (4-10–14)

2020-21 – Season Opener: Thursday, March 18 – Portland Winterhawks at Tri-City Americans

Last Game: Sunday, March 8, 2020 – Royals (1) at Winterhawks (4)

Overview: Word of warning to the U.S. Division, the Portland Winterhawks know how to put the puck in the net.

When you return all three of your top scorers, and they all happen to be NHL prospects, you’re in pretty good shape, and that is exactly what the Winterhawks boast head into 2020-21.

Seth Jarvis, a 2020 first-round pick (13th overall) of the Carolina Hurricanes, was named WHL Most Sportsmanlike Player for 2019-20 and enjoyed a breakout campaign with 98 points. Meanwhile, Jaydon Dureau heard his name called by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the fifth round (147th overall) in 2020 after a breakout season of his own. Finally, Reece Newkirk was selected with that exact same pick (fifth round, 147th overall) by the New York Islanders in the 2019 NHL Draft.

So to say the Winterhawks have a high-powered group of forwards might just be an understatement, and we’ve only talked about their top returning scorers. This team is going to be able to score at will, so our suggestion is to avoid a track meet if you hope to come out ahead.

Key Players: The onslaught doesn’t stop with Jarvis, Dureau and Newkirk. Import forward Simon Knak represented Switzerland at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship, and by all accounts, it was surprising that he was passed over in the 2020 NHL Draft. He returns looking to build off his first season in North America, which saw him produce 34 points (9G-25A) in 49 games.

The big loss in the blueline comes in former captain Johnny Ludvig, who graduates for the pro ranks within the Florida Panthers organization.

Taking over leadership duties is 20-year-old Winnipeg product Nick Cicek, who was named the 45th captain in Winterhawks franchise history earlier this week. He is joined by import blueliner Jonas Brøndberg, who enters his second WHL season looking to take on a bigger role after collecting 22 points (9G-13A) in 50 games in 2019-20.

While the departure of Ludvig is a big one, it isn’t the only significant one. Between the pipes, St. Louis Blues prospect Joel Hofer has graduated to the pro ranks, leaving the cage to be contested by 2002-born Dante Giannuzzi of Winnipeg and 2001-born Brock Gould of Colorado Springs, Colo.

The 6-foot-1, 183-pound Giannuzzi is entering his third season in Portland, while Gould was acquired this offseason from the Moose Jaw Warriors. Though Giannuzzi only has 13 games of WHL experience, he put forth a strong showing in 2019-20, going 7-1-0-0 with a 1.68 goals-against average, .931 save percentage and one shutout.

Tidbits: The abbreviated 2020-21 WHL season will mark the first campaign played under the new ownership group of the Portland Winterhawks. Back on December 12, 2020, Winterhawks Sports Group (WSG), led by Michael Kramer and Kerry Preete, became the new owners of the Portland Winterhawks franchise… In a unique twist that could only be found in a season impacted by COVID-19, the Winterhawks will play their first home game of the season in Kent, Wash., at the accesso ShoWare Center – home of the rival Seattle Thunderbirds. Yes, on Sunday, March 21, the Winterhawks will be the home team for the first time in 2020-21, playing host to the Spokane Chiefs in the home of the T-Birds…