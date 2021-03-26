2020-21 WHL Season Preview: Kelowna Rockets

As the 2020-21 WHL Regular Season comes to fruition, we preview each of the Clubs that will compete in an unprecedented divisional format featuring a 24-game schedule.

Governor, President & General Manager: Bruce Hamilton

Head Coach: Kris Mallette

2019-20 Record: 29-28-3-3, 64 points

2019-20 Divisional Finish: Fourth Place (B.C.)

2019-20 Top Scorers: RW Pavel Novak (25-33–58); C Matthew Wedman (23-30–53); D Kaedan Korczak (3-31–33)

2020-21 – 20-year-olds: LW Dillon Hamaliuk (15-16–31); D Sean Comrie (3-14–17); C David Kope (13-24–37)

2020-21 – Season Opener: Friday, March 26 – Victoria Royals at Kelowna Rockets

Last Game: Wednesday, March 11, 2020 – Royals (3) @ Rockets (2)

Overview: Last season the Kelowna Rockets thought they would be on the ice in May as the host of the Memorial Cup presented by Kia not on their couches at home. Head coach Kris Mallette took over the bench last season and the former Rockets defenceman guided the Club to a 5-3-0-1 record before the shutdown. Mallette will have a youthful mix of returners and rookies once the puck drops in Kelowna. On the back end Kaedan Korczak, Sean Comrie and Jake Lee will provide veteran leadership while rookies Nolan Flamand, Scott Cousins and Rilen Kovacevic will bring energy to the Rockets every night.

Key Players: Fresh off a stint with the Henderson Golden Knights of the American Hockey League, Rockets defenceman Kaedan Korczak is primed to lead the Rockets this season. Korczak has had a much busier year than most WHL players, as earlier this year he earned a silver medal with Team Canada at the World Junior Championships before heading to Vegas for Golden Knights training camp. The Rockets third leading scorer from last season sits only one point away from 100 in his career and has skated in 199 games for the Rockets.

Joining Korczak in the AHL was teammate Dillion Hamaliuk who skated with the San Jose Barracuda before being returned to the Rockets. Hamaliuk was selected by the San Jose Sharks in the second round of the 2019 NHL Draft and signed his entry-level contract in October that year. The 20-year-old forward was acquired by the Rockets last season and in 176 WHL games has recorded 97 points (42G-55A).

Hoping to follow in Hamaliuk’s footsteps will be 17-year-old forward and 2019 WHL Draft first round pick Trevor Wong. Wong who scored 141 points in 30 games during his U15 season recorded 14 points (6G-8A) in 58 games last season. With the departure of captain Nolan Foote, Matthew Wedman and Pavel Novak, the Rockets will need Wong to be a contributor every game this season.

In the crease will be the pride of Delta, B.C., Roman Basran. Basran enters his third season with the Rockets after being selected 64th overall at the 2016 WHL Draft. In his career, Basran has appeared in 112 games for the Rockets earning a record of 48-39-6-4 to go along with a .907 save percentage and a 2.83 goals-against average.

Tidbits: 2020 WHL Draft first round pick Andrew Cristall will be with the Rockets in the RE/MAX Hub along with fellow 2020 WHL Draft picks Marcus Pacheco and Caden Price. The Rockets online 50/50 will give fans located in British Columbia the chance to win during every Rockets home game this season. The 50/50 will also raise important dollars for the Kelowna Minor Hockey Association and the Rockets Education Fund.