2020-21 WHL Season Preview: Everett Silvertips

As the 2020-21 WHL Regular Season comes to fruition, we preview each of the Clubs that will compete in an unprecedented divisional format featuring a 24-game schedule.

General Manager: Garry Davidson

Head Coach: Dennis Williams

2019-20 Record: 46-13-3-1, 96 points

2019-20 Divisional Finish: Second Place

2019-20 Top Scorers: RW Bryce Kindopp (40-34–74); LW Cole Fonstad (15-59–74); C Gage Goncalves (33-38–71)

2020-21 – 20-year-olds: RW Ethan Regnier (14-15–29); Fonstad; D Gianni Fairbrother (5-20–25)

2020-21 – Season Opener: Saturday, March 20 – Spokane Chiefs at Everett Silvertips

Last Game: Sunday, March 8, 2020 – Silvertips (3) at Thunderbirds (2)

Overview: The Wolf returns to howl once more.

Perhaps the key storyline heading into 2020-21 for the Everett Silvertips is the state of the record book as it pertains to goaltending. Calgary Flames prospect Dustin Wolf, 19, returns to guard the crease once again and will set out to take a run at the record book.

The prominent marker that Wolf will have in his crosshairs is the franchise all-time bar for shutouts. Carter Hart, currently the starting goaltender of the NHL’s Philadelphia Flyers, recorded 26 shutouts over the course of his WHL career. Heading into 2020-21, Wolf owns 20 shutouts. Sure, the 24-game schedule will make it significantly more difficult for Wolf to attack that franchise shutout mark, but it isn’t out of the realm of reason to think the product of Tustin, Calif., can give it his best shot.

The always-stingy Silvertips will once again rely on responsible play in the defensive end, and that standard begins in the crease with the likes of the agile and athletic Wolf.

Key Players: While the ‘Tips might be known for their routinely tight defense, there’s no shortage of offensive weapons up front. While 20-year-old Cole Fonstad returns to co-captain the squad, it’s Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Gage Goncalves who should be the real turbo power for the Everett engine. Goncalves – a product of Mission, B.C. – erupted for 71 points, including 33 goals, in 2019-20 after notching one goal and 15 points in 67 games during the 2018-19 season. The 20-year-old forward is a late bloomer with a high ceiling and will be looking to put his best foot forward after being selected in the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Another high-calibre NHL prospect anchors the blueline, with recently-signed Montreal Canadiens prospect Gianni Fairbrother serving as co-captain alongside Fonstad. The 6-foot-1, 209-pound Fairbrother is a two-way force who showed an offensive touch in 2019-20, securing 25 points (5G-20A) in only 37 regular season games.

Joining Fairbrother on the blueline is 2002-born Ronan Seeley, who heard his name called by the Carolina Hurricanes in the seventh round (208th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft this fall. The 6-foot-1, 192-pound product of Olds, Alta., enjoyed a career year in 2019-20, tallying 32 points (3G-29A) in 63 appearances and will look to build on that productivity in the abbreviated 24-game season.

While Wolf figures to handle the bulk of the workload in the blue paint, he is joined by second-year goaltender Braden Holt, 17, who at this stage is the heir apparent to the California product. Holt, a native of Bozeman, Mont., was originally a 12th round pick (262nd overall) of the Silvertips in the 2018 WHL Draft. His arrival on the scene in 2019-20 showed great promise, as the 6-foot-1, 160-pound puckstopper went 4-2-0-0 with a 1.82 GAA, .926 SV% and one shutout in only eight appearances.

Is it possible that Holt will follow in the footsteps of Hart and Wolf, ensuring the goaltender factory in Everett continues to churn out quality netminders?

Tidbits: With the uniqueness of the 2020-21 WHL season in full swing, the Everett Silvertips joined a number of Clubs around the league in opting to house players in a more controlled communal setting. Back on March 3, the ‘Tips announced an agreement with Everett Community College to host players in student housing. The Silvertips are the sole residents of a complete section of the student housing building to ensure an insulated environment.