2020-21 WHL Season Preview: Brandon Wheat Kings

As the 2020-21 WHL Regular Season comes to fruition, we preview each of the Clubs that will compete in an unprecedented divisional format featuring a 24-game schedule.

General Manager: Darren Ritchie

Head Coach: Don MacGillivray

2019-20 Record: 35-22-4-2, 76 points

2019-20 Divisional Finish: Third Place

2019-20 Top Scorers: C Luka Burzan (35-27–62); LW Ben McCartney (25-36–61); C Ridly Greig (26-34–60)

2020-21 – 20-year-olds: RW Lynden McCallum (18-15–33); RW Reid Perepeluk (6-10–16); C Markus Sekundiak (9-8–17)

2020-21 Season Opener: Friday, March 12 – Brandon Wheat Kings at Moose Jaw Warriors

Last Game: Saturday, March 7, 2020 – Prince Albert Raiders (4) at Brandon Wheat Kings (2)

Overview: One of the most consistent developers of talent, the Brandon Wheat Kings are set to recapture the East Division. Two-time WHL Coach of the Year Dave Lowry has moved onto the Winnipeg Jets and longtime assistant Don MacGillivray takes over the bench. MacGillivray has his own impressive list of accolades and currently sits in sole possession of second place in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League’s all time coaching wins, only one win back of being tied for first place.

The Wheat Kings have a boatload of talent including first round NHL Draft picks Braden Schneider and Ridly Greig as well as three 16-year-old first round WHL picks: Nate Danielson, Tyson Zimmer and Rylen Roersma who will learn the Wheat King way together at the bubble in Regina.

However, it is just not the stars that steer the ship in Brandon. Defenseman Vincent Iorio’s strong season last year has propelled him up NHL teams drafts boards while left winger Ben McCartney has improved season over season since joining the Wheaties.

🌅 Good morning ☕ Start your weekend off right with a look at @Connor_Ungar‘s gorgeous new setup 😍#BWK 🌾👑 pic.twitter.com/z7V0dlcVHc — Brandon Wheat Kings (@bdnwheatkings) March 6, 2021

Key Players: Defenceman Braden Schneider was one of the many WHL players who had a busy off-season. Schneider was selected 19th overall at the 2020 NHL Draft by the New York Rangers. Before he had time to celebrate that accomplishment, he was off to Edmonton putting on the maple leaf for Team Canada at the World Junior Championship, winning a silver medal. Just like with the Draft, Schneider didn’t have much time to reflect, as he signed his entry level contract with the Rangers and was off to Harford where he skated in his first games of professional hockey with the Hartford Whalers.

Schneider wasn’t the only Wheat King with a lot going on as Ridly Greig’s extended off-season was equally busy. The Lethbridge, Alberta native was selected 28th overall by the Ottawa Senators at the 2020 NHL Draft. Ottawa wasted no time getting Ridly into their system as he was quickly signed to his entry level contract and appeared in four games with the Belleville Senators recording two points.

The Wheat Kings will not be leaning on one or two players to score each night as they also have dynamic offensive threats like defenseman Chad Nychuk who tallied 39 points (7G-32A) last season and 2018 WHL Draft second round pick, Brett Hyland who won the AEHL U18 AAA’s Top Forward award.

In net Ethan Kruger takes over the crease. The 19-year-old goaltender from Sherwood Park, Alberta has a career record of 19-17-3-2 to go along with 3.19 goals against average and .901 save percentage. Kruger has big shoes to fill with the departure of Jiri Patera who was a First Team WHL all-star last season.

Tidbits: Speaking of Ethan Kruger, he had one assist last season in a game against the Seattle Thunderbirds. The goal tied the game and sent it to overtime where Wheat Kings won with 57 seconds remaining. Since we are talking goaltenders, the Wheat Kings goaltenders may have the nicest pads in the WHL this season, just look for yourself.