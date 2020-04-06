2019-20 WHL Season Rewind: Goaltender wins

From start to finish, the 2019-20 Western Hockey League Regular Season provided plenty of standout performances both individually and as a team. Starting Friday, April 3, and featuring each Monday and Friday, we’ll reflect on key performers in statistical categories from the regular season that was. Welcome to the 2019-20 WHL Season Rewind. Today, we’re looking at the win leaders among WHL goaltenders.



1. Dustin Wolf, Everett Silvertips – 34 wins (46 GP)

Posting 34 wins in 46 games, Calgary Flames prospect Dustin Wolf continued to make the crease a source of strength for the Everett Silvertips.

Though there wasn’t a proper celebration in the team’s home opener, Wolf and the Silvertips quickly found their form with a 26-save shutout on the second night of the WHL Regular Season to get into a good groove early. Through September and October, Wolf recorded seven victories to keep the Silvertips in familiar position with the best their division, conference, and throughout the league. Six more wins in November were highlighted by a five-game winning streak that saw him allow just nine goals on 164 shots.

Returning from the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship, Wolf further impressed with 17 wins to lead all WHL goaltenders from the middle of January to conclusion of the regular season.

Facing off against the Portland Winterhawks four times in that span, Wolf claimed the win each time. In those four games, Wolf stopped 135 of 142 shots to stifle the Winterhawks’ offence.

2. Joel Hofer, Portland Winterhawks – 34 wins (48 GP)

Recording 34 wins in 48 games, St. Louis Blues prospect Joel Hofer blossomed into the goaltender the Portland Winterhawks were expecting when they acquired him from the Swift Current Broncos at the 2019 WHL Trade Deadline. Compiling a 34-8-3-2 record, Hofer earned 73 of the 97 points the Winterhawks earned throughout the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season to lay claim to the Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy for the league’s best regular season record.

Beginning the season with three-straight victories, Hofer won 10 of his first 13 games leading into early November. From November through to late January is where Hofer and the Winterhawks reigned supreme. Even with his absence at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship, Hofer compiled 15 of his victories between November 17, 2019 and January 24, 2020.

Though Hofer and the Winterhawks didn’t win all the time, they bounced back from any setback with a run of consistent victories to aid them in the standings. Hofer closed out the regular season with four wins in his last five appearances, including three-straight victories.

3. Dylan Garand, Kamloops Blazers – 28 wins (42 GP)

Posting 28 wins throughout the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season, Kamloops Blazers goaltender Dylan Garand helped to backstop his team to their first B.C. Division title since 2012.

After a slow start to the regular season, Garand and the Blazers picked things up with a 3-2 overtime win at the Sandman Centre against the Kelowna Rockets in late September. That game saw Garand make a modest 18 saves on 20 shots, but helped to set the tone for future success as he went on to win seven of his next eight matchups.

On December 27, 2019, Garand delivered a 25-save shutout on the road against the Kelowna Rockets. That shutout was a historic one for the Blazers as a whole, marking the first time they had shutout their rivals on the road since Devan Dubnyk did so on Oct. 4, 2003.

The month of January was a successful one for Garand, who recorded seven wins in eight appearances and didn’t lose in regulation during the calendar month. After recording 28 wins for the Blazers, the 17-year-old is hoping to gain a personal victory at the 2020 NHL Draft. NHL Central Scouting has ranked Garand seventh among North American goaltenders on their midterm rankings.

4. Jiri Patera, Brandon Wheat Kings – 24 wins (41 GP)

Leading the WHL’s Eastern Conference in victories, Vegas Golden Knights prospect Jiri Patera helped the Brandon Wheat Kings rise to third in the East Division.

Winning three of his first five games, Patera set the tone for his success early with a 40-save shutout of the Vancouver Giants on October 4, 2019 in Brandon. His top road performance came later on in the season with a 37-save shutout of the Calgary Hitmen on January 31, 2020.

Between November 29 and December 17, 2019, Patera won four of his six matchups. Setting the tone near the end of the calendar year, Patera stopped 34 of 35 shots in a 4-1 win against the Regina Pats to begin a run of eight-straight victories that would carry him and the team through to January 24, 2020. Continuing his strong play, the close to his winning streak came via a 45-save performance at home against the Victoria Royals.

In the heat of the race for the WHL Playoffs in the middle of February, Patera backstopped the Wheaties to a home-and-home sweep of the Saskatoon Blades, stopping 58 of 61 shots combined in the pair of games.

Whether they were at home or on the road, Patera had the Wheat Kings ready for both situations, winning his final three road games in Swift Current, Calgary, and Prince Albert to close out his regular season.

5. Max Paddock, Prince Albert Raiders/Regina Pats – 23 wins (48 GP)

Recording 23 wins between the Prince Albert Raiders and Regina Pats, Max Paddock provided strength to the crease of two clubs in the WHL’s East Division during the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season. Appearing in 48 games for the season, Paddock secured 13 victories with the Raiders and 10 with the Pats.

Paddock began the season on the right foot with a 20-save performance to beat the Moose Jaw Warriors in Saskatchewan’s provincial capital. On November 30, 2019, the Brandon, Man. product delivered his best road performance of the season with a 45-save effort in a 4-3 win over Red Deer. Returning from the holiday break, Paddock posted a pair of strong performances against the Warriors, recording back-to-back wins while stopping 58 of the 60 shots sent his way.

Acquired by the Raiders at the 2020 WHL Trade Deadline, Paddock won three of his first four starts and went 6-0-0-2 in his first eight contests before suffering a regulation loss. After a pair of losses, Paddock returned to top form with four straight victories and won seven of his final nine games. One of his top performances with the Raiders came against his hometown Wheat Kings as he made 26 saves on 27 shots to earn the victory on February 15, 2020.