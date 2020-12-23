20 WHL players representing international countries at 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship

Edmonton, Alta. – With the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship scheduled to get underway on Christmas Day, the WHL is represented by 20 players competing for five international squads.

The Everett Silvertips feature three players competing, including their two import players Kasper Puutio (Finland) and Michal Gut (Czech Republic), as well as goaltender Dustin Wolf (United States). The Kelowna Rockets, Seattle Thunderbirds, Spokane Chiefs, Tri-City Americans and Winnipeg ICE are all represented by two players each.

Of the 20 players, seven are currently drafted prospects of or signed by NHL Clubs, including Lukas Parik (Los Angeles Kings), Pavel Novak (Minnesota Wild), Michal Teply (Chicago Blackhawks), Kasper Puutio (Florida Panthers), Henri Nikkanen (Winnipeg Jets), Samuel Knazko (Columbus Blue Jackets), and Dustin Wolf (Calgary Flames).

Czech Republic (10)

G Lukas Parik (Spokane Chiefs)

D David Jiricek (Spokane Chiefs)

D Michael Krutil (Kelowna Rockets)

D Simon Kubicek (Seattle Thunderbirds)

D Radek Kucerik (Saskatoon Blades)

D Stanislav Svozil (Regina Pats)

F Michal Gut (Everett Silvertips)

F Filip Koffer (Prince George Cougars)

F Martin Lang (Moose Jaw Warriors)

F Pavel Novak (Kelowna Rockets)

F Michal Teply (Winnipeg ICE)

Finland (2)

D Kasper Puutio (Everett Silvertips)

F Henri Nikkanen (Winnipeg ICE)

Slovakia (4)

G Eugen Rabcan (Tri-City Americans)

D Andrej Golian (Tri-City Americans)

D Samuel Knazko (Seattle Thunderbirds)

D Marko Stacha (Vancouver Giants)

Switzerland (3)

D Inaki Baragano (Kamloops Blazers)

F Keanu Derungs (Victoria Royals)

F Simon Knak (Portland Winterhawks)

United States (1)

G Dustin Wolf (Everett Silvertips)